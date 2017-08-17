501.5
BC-BBM–New York-Penn League Glance

By The Associated Press August 17, 2017 10:32 pm 08/17/2017 10:32pm
BC-BBM–New York-Penn League Glance

New York-Penn League
By The Associated Press
At A Glance
All Times EDT
McNamara Division
W L Pct. GB
Staten Island (Yankees) 36 19 .655
Aberdeen (Orioles) 32 23 .582 4
Hudson Valley (Rays) 29 25 .537
Brooklyn (Mets) 15 39 .278 20½
Pinckney Division
W L Pct. GB
West Virginia (Pirates) 33 22 .600
Mahoning Valley (Indians) 29 24 .547 3
State College (Cardinals) 29 26 .527 4
Williamsport (Phillies) 26 25 .510 5
Batavia (Marlins) 20 32 .385 11½
Auburn (Nationals) 20 33 .377 12
Stedler Division
W L Pct. GB
Vermont (Athletics) 30 25 .545
Tri-City (Astros) 27 26 .509 2
Lowell (Red Sox) 25 28 .472 4
Connecticut (Tigers) 24 28 .462

___

Thursday’s Games

Aberdeen 5, Brooklyn 0

Staten Island 4, Connecticut 0

Hudson Valley at Tri-City, 7 p.m.

Vermont 3, Lowell 2

Williamsport 9, Auburn 8

Mahoning Valley at Batavia, ppd.

West Virginia 3, State College 0

Friday’s Games

Aberdeen at Brooklyn, 6:40 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Tri-City, 7 p.m.

Connecticut at Staten Island, 7 p.m.

Mahoning Valley at Batavia, 7:05 p.m.

State College at West Virginia, 7:05 p.m.

Lowell at Vermont, 7:05 p.m.

Williamsport at Auburn, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Williamsport at Batavia, TBD

Williamsport at Batavia, 5:05 p.m.

Connecticut at Vermont, 6:05 p.m.

State College at Auburn, 6:05 p.m.

Brooklyn at Tri-City, 7 p.m.

Lowell at Staten Island, 7 p.m.

Aberdeen at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Mahoning Valley at West Virginia, 7:05 p.m.

Sports
