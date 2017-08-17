BC-BBM–New York-Penn League Glance

New York-Penn League By The Associated Press At A Glance All Times EDT McNamara Division W L Pct. GB Staten Island (Yankees) 36 19 .655 — Aberdeen (Orioles) 32 23 .582 4 Hudson Valley (Rays) 29 25 .537 6½ Brooklyn (Mets) 15 39 .278 20½ Pinckney Division W L Pct. GB West Virginia (Pirates) 33 22 .600 — Mahoning Valley (Indians) 29 24 .547 3 State College (Cardinals) 29 26 .527 4 Williamsport (Phillies) 26 25 .510 5 Batavia (Marlins) 20 32 .385 11½ Auburn (Nationals) 20 33 .377 12 Stedler Division W L Pct. GB Vermont (Athletics) 30 25 .545 — Tri-City (Astros) 27 26 .509 2 Lowell (Red Sox) 25 28 .472 4 Connecticut (Tigers) 24 28 .462 4½

Thursday’s Games

Aberdeen 5, Brooklyn 0

Staten Island 4, Connecticut 0

Hudson Valley at Tri-City, 7 p.m.

Vermont 3, Lowell 2

Williamsport 9, Auburn 8

Mahoning Valley at Batavia, ppd.

West Virginia 3, State College 0

Friday’s Games

Aberdeen at Brooklyn, 6:40 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Tri-City, 7 p.m.

Connecticut at Staten Island, 7 p.m.

Mahoning Valley at Batavia, 7:05 p.m.

State College at West Virginia, 7:05 p.m.

Lowell at Vermont, 7:05 p.m.

Williamsport at Auburn, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Williamsport at Batavia, TBD

Williamsport at Batavia, 5:05 p.m.

Connecticut at Vermont, 6:05 p.m.

State College at Auburn, 6:05 p.m.

Brooklyn at Tri-City, 7 p.m.

Lowell at Staten Island, 7 p.m.

Aberdeen at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Mahoning Valley at West Virginia, 7:05 p.m.

