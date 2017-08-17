BC-BBM–New York-Penn League Glance

New York-Penn League By The Associated Press At A Glance All Times EDT McNamara Division W L Pct. GB Staten Island (Yankees) 35 19 .648 — Aberdeen (Orioles) 31 23 .574 4 Hudson Valley (Rays) 29 25 .537 6 Brooklyn (Mets) 15 38 .283 19½ Pinckney Division W L Pct. GB West Virginia (Pirates) 32 22 .593 — Mahoning Valley (Indians) 29 24 .547 2½ State College (Cardinals) 29 25 .537 3 Williamsport (Phillies) 25 25 .500 5 Auburn (Nationals) 20 32 .385 11 Batavia (Marlins) 20 32 .385 11 Stedler Division W L Pct. GB Vermont (Athletics) 29 25 .537 — Tri-City (Astros) 27 26 .509 1½ Lowell (Red Sox) 25 27 .481 3 Connecticut (Tigers) 24 27 .471 3½

___

Thursday’s Games

Aberdeen at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.

Connecticut at Staten Island, 7 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Tri-City, 7 p.m.

Lowell at Vermont, 7:05 p.m.

Williamsport at Auburn, 7:05 p.m.

Mahoning Valley at Batavia, ppd.

State College at West Virginia, 7:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Aberdeen at Brooklyn, 6:40 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Tri-City, 7 p.m.

Connecticut at Staten Island, 7 p.m.

Mahoning Valley at Batavia, 7:05 p.m.

State College at West Virginia, 7:05 p.m.

Lowell at Vermont, 7:05 p.m.

Williamsport at Auburn, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Williamsport at Batavia, TBD

Williamsport at Batavia, 5:05 p.m.

Connecticut at Vermont, 6:05 p.m.

State College at Auburn, 6:05 p.m.

Brooklyn at Tri-City, 7 p.m.

Lowell at Staten Island, 7 p.m.

Aberdeen at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Mahoning Valley at West Virginia, 7:05 p.m.

