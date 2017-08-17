BC-BBM–New York-Penn League Glance

501.5
By The Associated Press August 17, 2017
New York-Penn League
By The Associated Press
At A Glance
All Times EDT
McNamara Division
W L Pct. GB
Staten Island (Yankees) 35 19 .648
Aberdeen (Orioles) 31 23 .574 4
Hudson Valley (Rays) 29 25 .537 6
Brooklyn (Mets) 15 38 .283 19½
Pinckney Division
W L Pct. GB
West Virginia (Pirates) 32 22 .593
Mahoning Valley (Indians) 29 24 .547
State College (Cardinals) 29 25 .537 3
Williamsport (Phillies) 25 25 .500 5
Auburn (Nationals) 20 32 .385 11
Batavia (Marlins) 20 32 .385 11
Stedler Division
W L Pct. GB
Vermont (Athletics) 29 25 .537
Tri-City (Astros) 27 26 .509
Lowell (Red Sox) 25 27 .481 3
Connecticut (Tigers) 24 27 .471

___

Wednesday’s Games

Staten Island 5, Connecticut 1

Aberdeen 6, Brooklyn 2

Hudson Valley 6, Tri-City 5

Vermont 7, Lowell 4

Auburn 5, Williamsport 1

Batavia 10, Mahoning Valley 6

West Virginia 5, State College 1

Staten Island 3, Connecticut 0

Thursday’s Games

Aberdeen at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.

Connecticut at Staten Island, 7 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Tri-City, 7 p.m.

Lowell at Vermont, 7:05 p.m.

Williamsport at Auburn, 7:05 p.m.

Mahoning Valley at Batavia, 7:05 p.m.

State College at West Virginia, 7:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Aberdeen at Brooklyn, 6:40 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Tri-City, 7 p.m.

Connecticut at Staten Island, 7 p.m.

Mahoning Valley at Batavia, 7:05 p.m.

State College at West Virginia, 7:05 p.m.

Lowell at Vermont, 7:05 p.m.

Williamsport at Auburn, 7:05 p.m.

