BC-BBM–New York-Penn League Glance
|New York-Penn League
|By The Associated Press
|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|McNamara Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Staten Island (Yankees)
|35
|19
|.648
|—
|Aberdeen (Orioles)
|31
|23
|.574
|4
|Hudson Valley (Rays)
|29
|25
|.537
|6
|Brooklyn (Mets)
|15
|38
|.283
|19½
|Pinckney Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|West Virginia (Pirates)
|32
|22
|.593
|—
|Mahoning Valley (Indians)
|29
|24
|.547
|2½
|State College (Cardinals)
|29
|25
|.537
|3
|Williamsport (Phillies)
|25
|25
|.500
|5
|Auburn (Nationals)
|20
|32
|.385
|11
|Batavia (Marlins)
|20
|32
|.385
|11
|Stedler Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Vermont (Athletics)
|29
|25
|.537
|—
|Tri-City (Astros)
|27
|26
|.509
|1½
|Lowell (Red Sox)
|25
|27
|.481
|3
|Connecticut (Tigers)
|24
|27
|.471
|3½
___
Staten Island 5, Connecticut 1
Aberdeen 6, Brooklyn 2
Hudson Valley 6, Tri-City 5
Vermont 7, Lowell 4
Auburn 5, Williamsport 1
Batavia 10, Mahoning Valley 6
West Virginia 5, State College 1
Staten Island 3, Connecticut 0
Aberdeen at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.
Connecticut at Staten Island, 7 p.m.
Hudson Valley at Tri-City, 7 p.m.
Lowell at Vermont, 7:05 p.m.
Williamsport at Auburn, 7:05 p.m.
Mahoning Valley at Batavia, 7:05 p.m.
State College at West Virginia, 7:05 p.m.
Aberdeen at Brooklyn, 6:40 p.m.
Hudson Valley at Tri-City, 7 p.m.
Connecticut at Staten Island, 7 p.m.
Mahoning Valley at Batavia, 7:05 p.m.
State College at West Virginia, 7:05 p.m.
Lowell at Vermont, 7:05 p.m.
Williamsport at Auburn, 7:05 p.m.
Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.