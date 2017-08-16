BC-BBM–New York-Penn League Glance

New York-Penn League By The Associated Press At A Glance All Times EDT McNamara Division W L Pct. GB Staten Island (Yankees) 35 19 .648 — Aberdeen (Orioles) 31 23 .574 4 Hudson Valley (Rays) 28 25 .528 6½ Brooklyn (Mets) 15 38 .283 19½ Pinckney Division W L Pct. GB West Virginia (Pirates) 32 22 .593 — Mahoning Valley (Indians) 29 24 .547 2½ State College (Cardinals) 29 25 .537 3 Williamsport (Phillies) 25 25 .500 5 Batavia (Marlins) 20 32 .385 11 Auburn (Nationals) 20 32 .385 11 Stedler Division W L Pct. GB Vermont (Athletics) 29 25 .537 — Tri-City (Astros) 27 25 .519 1 Lowell (Red Sox) 25 27 .481 3 Connecticut (Tigers) 24 27 .471 3½

Wednesday’s Games

Staten Island 5, Connecticut 1

Aberdeen 6, Brooklyn 2

Hudson Valley 6, Tri-City 5

Vermont 7, Lowell 4

Auburn 5, Williamsport 1

Batavia 10, Mahoning Valley 6

West Virginia 5, State College 1

Staten Island 3, Connecticut 0

Thursday’s Games

Aberdeen at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.

Connecticut at Staten Island, 7 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Tri-City, 7 p.m.

Lowell at Vermont, 7:05 p.m.

Williamsport at Auburn, 7:05 p.m.

Mahoning Valley at Batavia, 7:05 p.m.

State College at West Virginia, 7:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Aberdeen at Brooklyn, 6:40 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Tri-City, 7 p.m.

Connecticut at Staten Island, 7 p.m.

Mahoning Valley at Batavia, 7:05 p.m.

State College at West Virginia, 7:05 p.m.

Lowell at Vermont, 7:05 p.m.

Williamsport at Auburn, 7:05 p.m.

