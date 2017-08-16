BC-BBM–New York-Penn League Glance

New York-Penn League By The Associated Press At A Glance All Times EDT McNamara Division W L Pct. GB Staten Island (Yankees) 34 19 .642 — Aberdeen (Orioles) 30 23 .566 4 Hudson Valley (Rays) 28 25 .528 6 Brooklyn (Mets) 15 37 .288 18½ Pinckney Division W L Pct. GB West Virginia (Pirates) 31 22 .585 — Mahoning Valley (Indians) 29 23 .558 1½ State College (Cardinals) 29 24 .547 2 Williamsport (Phillies) 25 24 .510 4 Auburn (Nationals) 19 32 .373 11 Batavia (Marlins) 19 32 .373 11 Stedler Division W L Pct. GB Vermont (Athletics) 28 25 .528 — Tri-City (Astros) 27 25 .519 ½ Lowell (Red Sox) 25 26 .490 2 Connecticut (Tigers) 24 26 .480 2½

___

Wednesday’s Games

Staten Island 5, Connecticut 1

Aberdeen at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Tri-City, 7 p.m.

Lowell at Vermont, 7:05 p.m.

Williamsport at Auburn, 7:05 p.m.

Mahoning Valley at Batavia, 7:05 p.m.

State College at West Virginia, 7:05 p.m.

Connecticut at Staten Island, 7:19 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Aberdeen at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.

Connecticut at Staten Island, 7 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Tri-City, 7 p.m.

Lowell at Vermont, 7:05 p.m.

Williamsport at Auburn, 7:05 p.m.

Mahoning Valley at Batavia, 7:05 p.m.

State College at West Virginia, 7:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Aberdeen at Brooklyn, 6:40 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Tri-City, 7 p.m.

Connecticut at Staten Island, 7 p.m.

Mahoning Valley at Batavia, 7:05 p.m.

State College at West Virginia, 7:05 p.m.

Lowell at Vermont, 7:05 p.m.

Williamsport at Auburn, 7:05 p.m.

