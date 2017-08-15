BC-BBM–New York-Penn League Glance
|New York-Penn League
|By The Associated Press
|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|McNamara Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Staten Island (Yankees)
|33
|19
|.635
|—
|Aberdeen (Orioles)
|30
|23
|.566
|3½
|Hudson Valley (Rays)
|28
|25
|.528
|5½
|Brooklyn (Mets)
|15
|37
|.288
|18
|Pinckney Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|West Virginia (Pirates)
|31
|22
|.585
|—
|Mahoning Valley (Indians)
|29
|23
|.558
|1½
|State College (Cardinals)
|29
|24
|.547
|2
|Williamsport (Phillies)
|25
|24
|.510
|4
|Auburn (Nationals)
|19
|32
|.373
|11
|Batavia (Marlins)
|19
|32
|.373
|11
|Stedler Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Vermont (Athletics)
|28
|25
|.528
|—
|Tri-City (Astros)
|27
|25
|.519
|½
|Lowell (Red Sox)
|25
|26
|.490
|2
|Connecticut (Tigers)
|24
|25
|.490
|2
___
N.Y. Penn League South at N.Y. Penn League North, 7 p.m.
Connecticut at Staten Island, TBD
Connecticut at Staten Island, 5 p.m.
Aberdeen at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.
Hudson Valley at Tri-City, 7 p.m.
Lowell at Vermont, 7:05 p.m.
Williamsport at Auburn, 7:05 p.m.
Mahoning Valley at Batavia, 7:05 p.m.
State College at West Virginia, 7:05 p.m.
Aberdeen at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.
Connecticut at Staten Island, 7 p.m.
Hudson Valley at Tri-City, 7 p.m.
Lowell at Vermont, 7:05 p.m.
Williamsport at Auburn, 7:05 p.m.
Mahoning Valley at Batavia, 7:05 p.m.
State College at West Virginia, 7:05 p.m.
