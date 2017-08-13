BC-BBM–New York-Penn League Glance

501.5
By The Associated Press August 13, 2017 10:02 pm 08/13/2017 10:02pm
New York-Penn League
By The Associated Press
At A Glance
All Times EDT
McNamara Division
W L Pct. GB
Staten Island (Yankees) 33 19 .635
Aberdeen (Orioles) 30 23 .566
Hudson Valley (Rays) 28 25 .528
Brooklyn (Mets) 15 37 .288 18
Pinckney Division
W L Pct. GB
West Virginia (Pirates) 31 22 .585
Mahoning Valley (Indians) 29 23 .558
State College (Cardinals) 29 24 .547 2
Williamsport (Phillies) 25 24 .510 4
Auburn (Nationals) 19 32 .373 11
Batavia (Marlins) 19 32 .373 11
Stedler Division
W L Pct. GB
Vermont (Athletics) 28 25 .528
Tri-City (Astros) 27 25 .519 ½
Lowell (Red Sox) 25 26 .490 2
Connecticut (Tigers) 24 25 .490 2

___

Sunday’s Games

Staten Island 10, Mahoning Valley 7

Batavia 3, Connecticut 2

Hudson Valley 2, Brooklyn 1

Williamsport 5, Tri-City 2

Lowell 12, Auburn 3

Aberdeen 8, West Virginia 3

Vermont 9, State College 4

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

N.Y. Penn League South at N.Y. Penn League North, 7 p.m.

