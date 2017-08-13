BC-BBM–New York-Penn League Glance

New York-Penn League By The Associated Press At A Glance All Times EDT McNamara Division W L Pct. GB Staten Island (Yankees) 33 19 .635 — Aberdeen (Orioles) 30 23 .566 3½ Hudson Valley (Rays) 28 25 .528 5½ Brooklyn (Mets) 15 37 .288 18 Pinckney Division W L Pct. GB West Virginia (Pirates) 31 22 .585 — Mahoning Valley (Indians) 29 23 .558 1½ State College (Cardinals) 29 24 .547 2 Williamsport (Phillies) 25 24 .510 4 Auburn (Nationals) 19 32 .373 11 Batavia (Marlins) 19 32 .373 11 Stedler Division W L Pct. GB Vermont (Athletics) 28 25 .528 — Tri-City (Astros) 27 25 .519 ½ Lowell (Red Sox) 25 26 .490 2 Connecticut (Tigers) 24 25 .490 2

Sunday’s Games

Staten Island 10, Mahoning Valley 7

Batavia 3, Connecticut 2

Hudson Valley 2, Brooklyn 1

Williamsport 5, Tri-City 2

Lowell 12, Auburn 3

Aberdeen 8, West Virginia 3

Vermont 9, State College 4

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

N.Y. Penn League South at N.Y. Penn League North, 7 p.m.

