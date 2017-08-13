BC-BBM–New York-Penn League Glance

501.5
August 13, 2017
New York-Penn League
By The Associated Press
At A Glance
All Times EDT
McNamara Division
W L Pct. GB
Staten Island (Yankees) 32 19 .627
Aberdeen (Orioles) 29 23 .558
Hudson Valley (Rays) 27 25 .519
Brooklyn (Mets) 15 36 .294 17
Pinckney Division
W L Pct. GB
West Virginia (Pirates) 31 21 .596
Mahoning Valley (Indians) 29 22 .569
State College (Cardinals) 29 23 .558 2
Williamsport (Phillies) 24 24 .500 5
Auburn (Nationals) 19 31 .380 11
Batavia (Marlins) 18 32 .360 12
Stedler Division
W L Pct. GB
Tri-City (Astros) 27 24 .529
Vermont (Athletics) 27 25 .519 ½
Connecticut (Tigers) 24 24 .500
Lowell (Red Sox) 24 26 .480

___

Saturday’s Games

Hudson Valley 4, Brooklyn 1

Tri-City 4, Williamsport 3

Lowell 5, Auburn 3

Aberdeen 7, West Virginia 3

Batavia 5, Connecticut 4

Hudson Valley 6, Brooklyn 2

State College 5, Vermont 4, 11 innings

Staten Island 3, Mahoning Valley 2

Tri-City 3, Williamsport 0

Sunday’s Games

Staten Island at Mahoning Valley, 4:05 p.m.

Batavia at Connecticut, 4:05 p.m.

Brooklyn at Hudson Valley, 5:05 p.m.

Tri-City at Williamsport, 5:05 p.m.

Auburn at Lowell, 5:35 p.m.

West Virginia at Aberdeen, 5:35 p.m.

Vermont at State College, 6:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

