BC-BBM–New York-Penn League Glance

New York-Penn League By The Associated Press At A Glance All Times EDT McNamara Division W L Pct. GB Staten Island (Yankees) 32 19 .627 — Aberdeen (Orioles) 29 23 .558 3½ Hudson Valley (Rays) 27 25 .519 5½ Brooklyn (Mets) 15 36 .294 17 Pinckney Division W L Pct. GB West Virginia (Pirates) 31 21 .596 — Mahoning Valley (Indians) 29 22 .569 1½ State College (Cardinals) 29 23 .558 2 Williamsport (Phillies) 24 23 .511 4½ Auburn (Nationals) 19 31 .380 11 Batavia (Marlins) 18 32 .360 12 Stedler Division W L Pct. GB Tri-City (Astros) 26 24 .520 — Vermont (Athletics) 27 25 .519 — Connecticut (Tigers) 24 24 .500 1 Lowell (Red Sox) 24 26 .480 2

Saturday’s Games

Hudson Valley 4, Brooklyn 1

Tri-City 4, Williamsport 3

Lowell 5, Auburn 3

Aberdeen 7, West Virginia 3

Batavia 5, Connecticut 4

Hudson Valley 6, Brooklyn 2

State College 5, Vermont 4, 11 innings

Staten Island 3, Mahoning Valley 2

Tri-City 3, Williamsport 0

Sunday’s Games

Staten Island at Mahoning Valley, 4:05 p.m.

Batavia at Connecticut, 4:05 p.m.

Brooklyn at Hudson Valley, 5:05 p.m.

Tri-City at Williamsport, 5:05 p.m.

Auburn at Lowell, 5:35 p.m.

West Virginia at Aberdeen, 5:35 p.m.

Vermont at State College, 6:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

