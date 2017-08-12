BC-BBM–New York-Penn League Glance
|New York-Penn League
|By The Associated Press
|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|McNamara Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Staten Island (Yankees)
|32
|19
|.627
|—
|Aberdeen (Orioles)
|29
|23
|.558
|3½
|Hudson Valley (Rays)
|27
|25
|.519
|5½
|Brooklyn (Mets)
|15
|36
|.294
|17
|Pinckney Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|West Virginia (Pirates)
|31
|21
|.596
|—
|Mahoning Valley (Indians)
|29
|22
|.569
|1½
|State College (Cardinals)
|29
|23
|.558
|2
|Williamsport (Phillies)
|24
|23
|.511
|4½
|Auburn (Nationals)
|19
|31
|.380
|11
|Batavia (Marlins)
|17
|32
|.347
|12½
|Stedler Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Tri-City (Astros)
|26
|24
|.520
|—
|Vermont (Athletics)
|27
|25
|.519
|—
|Connecticut (Tigers)
|24
|23
|.511
|½
|Lowell (Red Sox)
|24
|26
|.480
|2
___
Hudson Valley 4, Brooklyn 1
Tri-City 4, Williamsport 3
Lowell 5, Auburn 3
Aberdeen 7, West Virginia 3
Batavia at Connecticut, 7:05 p.m.
Hudson Valley 6, Brooklyn 2
State College 5, Vermont 4, 11 innings
Staten Island 3, Mahoning Valley 2
Tri-City at Williamsport, 9:04 p.m.
Staten Island at Mahoning Valley, 4:05 p.m.
Batavia at Connecticut, 4:05 p.m.
Brooklyn at Hudson Valley, 5:05 p.m.
Tri-City at Williamsport, 5:05 p.m.
Auburn at Lowell, 5:35 p.m.
West Virginia at Aberdeen, 5:35 p.m.
Vermont at State College, 6:05 p.m.
No games scheduled
