501.5
Home » Latest News » Sports » BC-BBM--New York-Penn League Glance

BC-BBM–New York-Penn League Glance

By The Associated Press August 12, 2017 1:32 am 08/12/2017 01:32am
Share

BC-BBM–New York-Penn League Glance

New York-Penn League
By The Associated Press
At A Glance
All Times EDT
McNamara Division
W L Pct. GB
Staten Island (Yankees) 31 19 .620
Aberdeen (Orioles) 28 23 .549
Hudson Valley (Rays) 25 25 .500 6
Brooklyn (Mets) 15 34 .306 15½
Pinckney Division
W L Pct. GB
West Virginia (Pirates) 31 20 .608
Mahoning Valley (Indians) 29 21 .580
State College (Cardinals) 28 23 .549 3
Williamsport (Phillies) 24 22 .522
Auburn (Nationals) 19 30 .388 11
Batavia (Marlins) 17 32 .347 13
Stedler Division
W L Pct. GB
Vermont (Athletics) 27 24 .529
Connecticut (Tigers) 24 23 .511 1
Tri-City (Astros) 25 24 .510 1
Lowell (Red Sox) 23 26 .469 3

___

Friday’s Games

Lowell 4, Auburn 3

Staten Island 2, Mahoning Valley 1

Connecticut 4, Batavia 3

Brooklyn at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Tri-City at Williamsport, ppd.

State College 5, Vermont 4, 11 innings

West Virginia 6, Aberdeen 3

Saturday’s Games

Auburn at Lowell, 5:35 p.m.

West Virginia at Aberdeen, 6:05 p.m.

Batavia at Connecticut, 7:05 p.m.

Brooklyn at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Tri-City at Williamsport, 7:05 p.m.

Vermont at State College, 7:05 p.m.

Staten Island at Mahoning Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Staten Island at Mahoning Valley, 4:05 p.m.

Batavia at Connecticut, 4:05 p.m.

Brooklyn at Hudson Valley, 5:05 p.m.

Tri-City at Williamsport, 5:05 p.m.

Auburn at Lowell, 5:35 p.m.

West Virginia at Aberdeen, 5:35 p.m.

Vermont at State College, 6:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News National News Sports
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Restaurants in Rehoboth and Dewey

Beach-bound? Check out these restaurant recommendations from WTOP employees.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?