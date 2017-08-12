BC-BBM–New York-Penn League Glance
|McNamara Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Staten Island (Yankees)
|31
|19
|.620
|—
|Aberdeen (Orioles)
|28
|23
|.549
|3½
|Hudson Valley (Rays)
|25
|25
|.500
|6
|Brooklyn (Mets)
|15
|34
|.306
|15½
|Pinckney Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|West Virginia (Pirates)
|31
|20
|.608
|—
|Mahoning Valley (Indians)
|29
|21
|.580
|1½
|State College (Cardinals)
|28
|23
|.549
|3
|Williamsport (Phillies)
|24
|22
|.522
|4½
|Auburn (Nationals)
|19
|30
|.388
|11
|Batavia (Marlins)
|17
|32
|.347
|13
|Stedler Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Vermont (Athletics)
|27
|24
|.529
|—
|Connecticut (Tigers)
|24
|23
|.511
|1
|Tri-City (Astros)
|25
|24
|.510
|1
|Lowell (Red Sox)
|23
|26
|.469
|3
___
Lowell 4, Auburn 3
Staten Island 2, Mahoning Valley 1
Connecticut 4, Batavia 3
Brooklyn at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Tri-City at Williamsport, ppd.
State College 5, Vermont 4, 11 innings
West Virginia 6, Aberdeen 3
Auburn at Lowell, 5:35 p.m.
West Virginia at Aberdeen, 6:05 p.m.
Batavia at Connecticut, 7:05 p.m.
Brooklyn at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Tri-City at Williamsport, 7:05 p.m.
Vermont at State College, 7:05 p.m.
Staten Island at Mahoning Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Staten Island at Mahoning Valley, 4:05 p.m.
Batavia at Connecticut, 4:05 p.m.
Brooklyn at Hudson Valley, 5:05 p.m.
Tri-City at Williamsport, 5:05 p.m.
Auburn at Lowell, 5:35 p.m.
West Virginia at Aberdeen, 5:35 p.m.
Vermont at State College, 6:05 p.m.
