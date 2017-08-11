BC-BBM–New York-Penn League Glance
|New York-Penn League
|By The Associated Press
|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|McNamara Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Staten Island (Yankees)
|30
|19
|.612
|—
|Aberdeen (Orioles)
|28
|22
|.560
|2½
|Hudson Valley (Rays)
|25
|25
|.500
|5½
|Brooklyn (Mets)
|15
|34
|.306
|15
|Pinckney Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|West Virginia (Pirates)
|30
|20
|.600
|—
|Mahoning Valley (Indians)
|29
|20
|.592
|½
|State College (Cardinals)
|27
|23
|.540
|3
|Williamsport (Phillies)
|24
|22
|.522
|4
|Auburn (Nationals)
|19
|29
|.396
|10
|Batavia (Marlins)
|17
|31
|.354
|12
|Stedler Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Vermont (Athletics)
|27
|23
|.540
|—
|Tri-City (Astros)
|25
|24
|.510
|1½
|Connecticut (Tigers)
|23
|23
|.500
|2
|Lowell (Red Sox)
|22
|26
|.458
|4
___
Auburn at Lowell, 6:35 p.m.
Staten Island at Mahoning Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Batavia at Connecticut, 7:05 p.m.
Brooklyn at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Tri-City at Williamsport, ppd.
Vermont at State College, 7:05 p.m.
West Virginia at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.
Auburn at Lowell, 5:35 p.m.
West Virginia at Aberdeen, 6:05 p.m.
Batavia at Connecticut, 7:05 p.m.
Brooklyn at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Tri-City at Williamsport, 7:05 p.m.
Vermont at State College, 7:05 p.m.
Staten Island at Mahoning Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Staten Island at Mahoning Valley, 4:05 p.m.
Batavia at Connecticut, 4:05 p.m.
Brooklyn at Hudson Valley, 5:05 p.m.
Tri-City at Williamsport, 5:05 p.m.
Auburn at Lowell, 5:35 p.m.
West Virginia at Aberdeen, 5:35 p.m.
Vermont at State College, 6:05 p.m.
