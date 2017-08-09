501.5
BC-BBM–New York-Penn League Glance

BC-BBM–New York-Penn League Glance

By The Associated Press August 9, 2017
BC-BBM–New York-Penn League Glance

New York-Penn League
By The Associated Press
At A Glance
All Times EDT
McNamara Division
W L Pct. GB
Staten Island (Yankees) 29 19 .604
Aberdeen (Orioles) 28 21 .571
Hudson Valley (Rays) 24 25 .490
Brooklyn (Mets) 14 33 .298 14½
Pinckney Division
W L Pct. GB
West Virginia (Pirates) 29 19 .604
Mahoning Valley (Indians) 28 20 .583 1
State College (Cardinals) 27 22 .551
Williamsport (Phillies) 24 21 .533
Auburn (Nationals) 19 28 .404
Batavia (Marlins) 17 30 .362 11½
Stedler Division
W L Pct. GB
Vermont (Athletics) 26 23 .531
Tri-City (Astros) 24 24 .500
Connecticut (Tigers) 22 23 .489 2
Lowell (Red Sox) 22 25 .468 3

___

Wednesday’s Games

Tri-City 7, Lowell 2

Staten Island 3, Williamsport 2, 11 innings

Hudson Valley 3, State College 1

Aberdeen 7, Mahoning Valley 6

Batavia 5, Vermont 0

Connecticut 6, Auburn 4

Brooklyn at West Virginia, 7:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Williamsport at Staten Island, 11 a.m.

Mahoning Valley at Aberdeen, 11:05 a.m.

Tri-City at Lowell, 6:35 p.m.

Batavia at Vermont, 7:05 p.m.

Connecticut at Auburn, 7:05 p.m.

Brooklyn at West Virginia, 7:05 p.m.

Hudson Valley at State College, 7:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Auburn at Lowell, 6:35 p.m.

Staten Island at Mahoning Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Batavia at Connecticut, 7:05 p.m.

Brooklyn at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Tri-City at Williamsport, 7:05 p.m.

Vermont at State College, 7:05 p.m.

West Virginia at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.

