BC-BBM–New York-Penn League Glance
|New York-Penn League
|By The Associated Press
|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|McNamara Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Staten Island (Yankees)
|28
|19
|.596
|—
|Aberdeen (Orioles)
|27
|21
|.563
|1½
|Hudson Valley (Rays)
|23
|25
|.479
|5½
|Brooklyn (Mets)
|14
|33
|.298
|14
|Pinckney Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|West Virginia (Pirates)
|29
|19
|.604
|—
|Mahoning Valley (Indians)
|28
|19
|.596
|½
|State College (Cardinals)
|27
|21
|.563
|2
|Williamsport (Phillies)
|24
|20
|.545
|3
|Auburn (Nationals)
|19
|27
|.413
|9
|Batavia (Marlins)
|16
|30
|.348
|12
|Stedler Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Vermont (Athletics)
|26
|22
|.542
|—
|Tri-City (Astros)
|23
|24
|.489
|2½
|Lowell (Red Sox)
|22
|24
|.478
|3
|Connecticut (Tigers)
|21
|23
|.477
|3
___
Tri-City at Lowell, 6:35 p.m.
Williamsport at Staten Island, 7 p.m.
Hudson Valley at State College, 7:05 p.m.
Mahoning Valley at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.
Batavia at Vermont, 7:05 p.m.
Connecticut at Auburn, 7:05 p.m.
Brooklyn at West Virginia, 7:05 p.m.
Williamsport at Staten Island, 11 a.m.
Mahoning Valley at Aberdeen, 11:05 a.m.
Tri-City at Lowell, 6:35 p.m.
Batavia at Vermont, 7:05 p.m.
Connecticut at Auburn, 7:05 p.m.
Brooklyn at West Virginia, 7:05 p.m.
Hudson Valley at State College, 7:05 p.m.
Auburn at Lowell, 6:35 p.m.
Staten Island at Mahoning Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Batavia at Connecticut, 7:05 p.m.
Brooklyn at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Tri-City at Williamsport, 7:05 p.m.
Vermont at State College, 7:05 p.m.
West Virginia at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.
