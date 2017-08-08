501.5
BC-BBM–New York-Penn League Glance

By The Associated Press August 8, 2017 11:02 pm 08/08/2017 11:02pm
New York-Penn League
By The Associated Press
At A Glance
All Times EDT
McNamara Division
W L Pct. GB
Staten Island (Yankees) 28 19 .596
Aberdeen (Orioles) 27 21 .563
Hudson Valley (Rays) 23 25 .479
Brooklyn (Mets) 14 33 .298 14
Pinckney Division
W L Pct. GB
West Virginia (Pirates) 29 19 .604
Mahoning Valley (Indians) 28 19 .596 ½
State College (Cardinals) 27 21 .563 2
Williamsport (Phillies) 24 20 .545 3
Auburn (Nationals) 19 27 .413 9
Batavia (Marlins) 16 30 .348 12
Stedler Division
W L Pct. GB
Vermont (Athletics) 26 22 .542
Tri-City (Astros) 23 24 .489
Lowell (Red Sox) 22 24 .478 3
Connecticut (Tigers) 21 23 .477 3

___

Tuesday’s Games

Lowell 4, Tri-City 0

Staten Island 3, Williamsport 2

Vermont 2, Batavia 1

Auburn 7, Connecticut 4

West Virginia 7, Brooklyn 3

State College 10, Hudson Valley 5

Mahoning Valley 8, Aberdeen 7

Wednesday’s Games

Tri-City at Lowell, 6:35 p.m.

Williamsport at Staten Island, 7 p.m.

Hudson Valley at State College, 7:05 p.m.

Mahoning Valley at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.

Batavia at Vermont, 7:05 p.m.

Connecticut at Auburn, 7:05 p.m.

Brooklyn at West Virginia, 7:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Williamsport at Staten Island, 11 a.m.

Mahoning Valley at Aberdeen, 11:05 a.m.

Tri-City at Lowell, 6:35 p.m.

Batavia at Vermont, 7:05 p.m.

Connecticut at Auburn, 7:05 p.m.

Brooklyn at West Virginia, 7:05 p.m.

Hudson Valley at State College, 7:05 p.m.

