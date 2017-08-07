BC-BBM–New York-Penn League Glance
|New York-Penn League
|By The Associated Press
|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|McNamara Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Staten Island (Yankees)
|27
|19
|.587
|—
|Aberdeen (Orioles)
|27
|20
|.574
|½
|Hudson Valley (Rays)
|23
|24
|.489
|4½
|Brooklyn (Mets)
|14
|32
|.304
|13
|Pinckney Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|West Virginia (Pirates)
|28
|19
|.596
|—
|Mahoning Valley (Indians)
|27
|19
|.587
|½
|Williamsport (Phillies)
|24
|19
|.558
|2
|State College (Cardinals)
|26
|21
|.553
|2
|Auburn (Nationals)
|18
|27
|.400
|9
|Batavia (Marlins)
|16
|29
|.356
|11
|Stedler Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Vermont (Athletics)
|25
|22
|.532
|—
|Tri-City (Astros)
|23
|23
|.500
|1½
|Connecticut (Tigers)
|21
|22
|.488
|2
|Lowell (Red Sox)
|21
|24
|.467
|3
___
Tri-City 4, Aberdeen 3
Lowell at Brooklyn, ppd.
State College 3, Mahoning Valley 2
Auburn at Williamsport, ppd.
Staten Island at Connecticut, ppd.
Hudson Valley 6, Vermont 5, 10 innings
West Virginia 6, Batavia 3
Tri-City at Lowell, 6:35 p.m.
Williamsport at Staten Island, 7 p.m.
Batavia at Vermont, 7:05 p.m.
Connecticut at Auburn, 7:05 p.m.
Brooklyn at West Virginia, 7:05 p.m.
Hudson Valley at State College, 7:05 p.m.
Mahoning Valley at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.
