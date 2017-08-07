BC-BBM–New York-Penn League Glance

501.5
By The Associated Press August 7, 2017 10:32 pm 08/07/2017 10:32pm
New York-Penn League
By The Associated Press
At A Glance
All Times EDT
McNamara Division
W L Pct. GB
Staten Island (Yankees) 27 19 .587
Aberdeen (Orioles) 27 20 .574 ½
Hudson Valley (Rays) 22 24 .478 5
Brooklyn (Mets) 14 32 .304 13
Pinckney Division
W L Pct. GB
West Virginia (Pirates) 28 19 .596
Mahoning Valley (Indians) 27 19 .587 ½
Williamsport (Phillies) 24 19 .558 2
State College (Cardinals) 26 21 .553 2
Auburn (Nationals) 18 27 .400 9
Batavia (Marlins) 16 29 .356 11
Stedler Division
W L Pct. GB
Vermont (Athletics) 25 21 .543
Tri-City (Astros) 23 23 .500 2
Connecticut (Tigers) 21 22 .488
Lowell (Red Sox) 21 24 .467

___

Monday’s Games

Tri-City 4, Aberdeen 3

Lowell at Brooklyn, ppd.

State College 3, Mahoning Valley 2

Auburn at Williamsport, ppd.

Staten Island at Connecticut, ppd.

Vermont at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.

West Virginia 6, Batavia 3

Tuesday’s Games

Tri-City at Lowell, 6:35 p.m.

Williamsport at Staten Island, 7 p.m.

Batavia at Vermont, 7:05 p.m.

Connecticut at Auburn, 7:05 p.m.

Brooklyn at West Virginia, 7:05 p.m.

Hudson Valley at State College, 7:05 p.m.

Mahoning Valley at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Tri-City at Lowell, 6:35 p.m.

Williamsport at Staten Island, 7 p.m.

Hudson Valley at State College, 7:05 p.m.

Mahoning Valley at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.

Batavia at Vermont, 7:05 p.m.

Connecticut at Auburn, 7:05 p.m.

Brooklyn at West Virginia, 7:05 p.m.

