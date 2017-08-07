BC-BBM–New York-Penn League Glance
|New York-Penn League
|By The Associated Press
|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|McNamara Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Aberdeen (Orioles)
|27
|19
|.587
|—
|Staten Island (Yankees)
|27
|19
|.587
|—
|Hudson Valley (Rays)
|22
|24
|.478
|5
|Brooklyn (Mets)
|14
|32
|.304
|13
|Pinckney Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Mahoning Valley (Indians)
|27
|18
|.600
|—
|West Virginia (Pirates)
|27
|19
|.587
|½
|Williamsport (Phillies)
|24
|19
|.558
|2
|State College (Cardinals)
|25
|21
|.543
|2½
|Auburn (Nationals)
|18
|27
|.400
|9
|Batavia (Marlins)
|16
|28
|.364
|10½
|Stedler Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Vermont (Athletics)
|25
|21
|.543
|—
|Tri-City (Astros)
|22
|23
|.489
|2½
|Connecticut (Tigers)
|21
|22
|.488
|2½
|Lowell (Red Sox)
|21
|24
|.467
|3½
Tri-City 4, Aberdeen 3
Lowell at Brooklyn, ppd.
State College at Mahoning Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Auburn at Williamsport, ppd.
Staten Island at Connecticut, ppd.
Vermont at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.
West Virginia at Batavia, 7:05 p.m.
Tri-City at Lowell, 6:35 p.m.
Williamsport at Staten Island, 7 p.m.
Batavia at Vermont, 7:05 p.m.
Connecticut at Auburn, 7:05 p.m.
Brooklyn at West Virginia, 7:05 p.m.
Hudson Valley at State College, 7:05 p.m.
Mahoning Valley at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.
Tri-City at Lowell, 6:35 p.m.
Williamsport at Staten Island, 7 p.m.
Hudson Valley at State College, 7:05 p.m.
Mahoning Valley at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.
Batavia at Vermont, 7:05 p.m.
Connecticut at Auburn, 7:05 p.m.
Brooklyn at West Virginia, 7:05 p.m.
