BC-BBM–New York-Penn League Glance

By The Associated Press August 6, 2017 7:02 pm 08/06/2017 07:02pm
New York-Penn League
By The Associated Press
At A Glance
All Times EDT
McNamara Division
W L Pct. GB
Aberdeen (Orioles) 27 18 .600
Staten Island (Yankees) 26 19 .578 1
Hudson Valley (Rays) 22 23 .489 5
Brooklyn (Mets) 14 31 .311 13
Pinckney Division
W L Pct. GB
Mahoning Valley (Indians) 27 18 .600
West Virginia (Pirates) 27 19 .587 ½
Williamsport (Phillies) 24 18 .571
State College (Cardinals) 25 21 .543
Auburn (Nationals) 17 27 .386
Batavia (Marlins) 16 28 .364 10½
Stedler Division
W L Pct. GB
Vermont (Athletics) 24 21 .533
Connecticut (Tigers) 21 21 .500
Tri-City (Astros) 21 23 .477
Lowell (Red Sox) 20 24 .455

___

Sunday’s Games

West Virginia 3, Batavia 2

Lowell at Brooklyn, 4 p.m.

Mahoning Valley 6, State College 3

Staten Island at Connecticut, 4:05 p.m.

Aberdeen at Tri-City, 5 p.m.

Auburn at Williamsport, 5:05 p.m.

Vermont at Hudson Valley, 5:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Aberdeen at Tri-City, 7 p.m.

Lowell at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.

State College at Mahoning Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Auburn at Williamsport, 7:05 p.m.

Staten Island at Connecticut, 7:05 p.m.

Vermont at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.

West Virginia at Batavia, 7:05 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Tri-City at Lowell, 6:35 p.m.

Williamsport at Staten Island, 7 p.m.

Batavia at Vermont, 7:05 p.m.

Connecticut at Auburn, 7:05 p.m.

Brooklyn at West Virginia, 7:05 p.m.

Hudson Valley at State College, 7:05 p.m.

Mahoning Valley at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.

Latest News National News Sports
