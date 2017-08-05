501.5
BC-BBM–New York-Penn League Glance

By The Associated Press August 5, 2017
New York-Penn League

New York-Penn League
By The Associated Press
At A Glance
All Times EDT
McNamara Division
W L Pct. GB
Aberdeen (Orioles) 26 18 .591
Staten Island (Yankees) 26 18 .591
Hudson Valley (Rays) 21 23 .477 5
Brooklyn (Mets) 14 31 .311 12½
Pinckney Division
W L Pct. GB
Mahoning Valley (Indians) 26 17 .605
West Virginia (Pirates) 26 19 .578 1
Williamsport (Phillies) 24 18 .571
State College (Cardinals) 24 20 .545
Auburn (Nationals) 17 27 .386
Batavia (Marlins) 16 27 .372 10
Stedler Division
W L Pct. GB
Vermont (Athletics) 24 20 .545
Tri-City (Astros) 21 22 .488
Connecticut (Tigers) 20 21 .488
Lowell (Red Sox) 20 24 .455 4

___

Saturday’s Games

Lowell 3, Brooklyn 2

Aberdeen at Tri-City, 7 p.m.

State College at Mahoning Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Williamsport 3, Auburn 1

Staten Island at Connecticut, 7:05 p.m.

Vermont at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Batavia 3, West Virginia 2

Sunday’s Games

West Virginia at Batavia, 1:05 p.m.

Lowell at Brooklyn, 4 p.m.

State College at Mahoning Valley, 4:05 p.m.

Staten Island at Connecticut, 4:05 p.m.

Aberdeen at Tri-City, 5 p.m.

Auburn at Williamsport, 5:05 p.m.

Vermont at Hudson Valley, 5:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Aberdeen at Tri-City, 7 p.m.

Lowell at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.

State College at Mahoning Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Auburn at Williamsport, 7:05 p.m.

Staten Island at Connecticut, 7:05 p.m.

Vermont at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.

West Virginia at Batavia, 7:05 p.m.

