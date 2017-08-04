501.5
BC-BBM–New York-Penn League Glance

By The Associated Press August 4, 2017 7:03 pm 08/04/2017 07:03pm
BC-BBM–New York-Penn League Glance

New York-Penn League
By The Associated Press
At A Glance
All Times EDT
McNamara Division
W L Pct. GB
Staten Island (Yankees) 26 17 .605
Aberdeen (Orioles) 25 18 .581 1
Hudson Valley (Rays) 20 23 .465 6
Brooklyn (Mets) 14 29 .326 12
Pinckney Division
W L Pct. GB
Mahoning Valley (Indians) 26 17 .605
West Virginia (Pirates) 25 18 .581 1
Williamsport (Phillies) 23 18 .561 2
State College (Cardinals) 24 19 .558 2
Auburn (Nationals) 17 26 .395 9
Batavia (Marlins) 15 27 .357 10½
Stedler Division
W L Pct. GB
Vermont (Athletics) 23 20 .535
Connecticut (Tigers) 20 20 .500
Tri-City (Astros) 20 22 .476
Lowell (Red Sox) 19 23 .452

___

Friday’s Games

Hudson Valley at Lowell, 6:35 p.m.

Tri-City at Brooklyn, 6:40 p.m.

Aberdeen at Staten Island, 7 p.m.

Connecticut at Vermont, 7:05 p.m.

Mahoning Valley at Auburn, ppd.

State College at West Virginia, 7:05 p.m.

Williamsport at Batavia, ppd.

Saturday’s Games

Lowell at Brooklyn, 6 p.m.

Aberdeen at Tri-City, 7 p.m.

State College at Mahoning Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Auburn at Williamsport, 7:05 p.m.

Staten Island at Connecticut, 7:05 p.m.

Vermont at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.

West Virginia at Batavia, 7:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

West Virginia at Batavia, 1:05 p.m.

Lowell at Brooklyn, 4 p.m.

State College at Mahoning Valley, 4:05 p.m.

Staten Island at Connecticut, 4:05 p.m.

Aberdeen at Tri-City, 5 p.m.

Auburn at Williamsport, 5:05 p.m.

Vermont at Hudson Valley, 5:05 p.m.





