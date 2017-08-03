BC-BBM–New York-Penn League Glance

New York-Penn League By The Associated Press At A Glance All Times EDT McNamara Division W L Pct. GB Staten Island (Yankees) 26 17 .605 — Aberdeen (Orioles) 25 18 .581 1 Hudson Valley (Rays) 20 23 .465 6 Brooklyn (Mets) 14 29 .326 12 Pinckney Division W L Pct. GB Mahoning Valley (Indians) 26 17 .605 — West Virginia (Pirates) 25 18 .581 1 Williamsport (Phillies) 23 18 .561 2 State College (Cardinals) 24 19 .558 2 Auburn (Nationals) 17 26 .395 9 Batavia (Marlins) 15 27 .357 10½ Stedler Division W L Pct. GB Vermont (Athletics) 23 20 .535 — Connecticut (Tigers) 20 20 .500 1½ Tri-City (Astros) 20 22 .476 2½ Lowell (Red Sox) 19 23 .452 3½

___

Thursday’s Games

Hudson Valley 6, Lowell 4

Aberdeen 7, Staten Island 5

Tri-City 3, Brooklyn 1

Vermont 6, Connecticut 2

Mahoning Valley 15, Auburn 7, 10 innings

State College 7, West Virginia 2

Williamsport 2, Batavia 1

Lowell 2, Hudson Valley 1

Friday’s Games

Hudson Valley at Lowell, 6:35 p.m.

Tri-City at Brooklyn, 6:40 p.m.

Aberdeen at Staten Island, 7 p.m.

Connecticut at Vermont, 7:05 p.m.

Mahoning Valley at Auburn, 7:05 p.m.

State College at West Virginia, 7:05 p.m.

Williamsport at Batavia, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Lowell at Brooklyn, 6 p.m.

Aberdeen at Tri-City, 7 p.m.

State College at Mahoning Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Auburn at Williamsport, 7:05 p.m.

Staten Island at Connecticut, 7:05 p.m.

Vermont at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.

West Virginia at Batavia, 7:05 p.m.

