BC-BBM–New York-Penn League Glance

New York-Penn League By The Associated Press At A Glance All Times EDT McNamara Division W L Pct. GB Staten Island (Yankees) 26 17 .605 — Aberdeen (Orioles) 25 18 .581 1 Hudson Valley (Rays) 20 22 .476 5½ Brooklyn (Mets) 14 28 .333 11½ Pinckney Division W L Pct. GB Mahoning Valley (Indians) 25 17 .595 — West Virginia (Pirates) 25 18 .581 ½ Williamsport (Phillies) 23 18 .561 1½ State College (Cardinals) 24 19 .558 1½ Auburn (Nationals) 17 25 .405 8 Batavia (Marlins) 15 27 .357 10 Stedler Division W L Pct. GB Vermont (Athletics) 22 20 .524 — Connecticut (Tigers) 20 19 .513 ½ Tri-City (Astros) 19 22 .463 2½ Lowell (Red Sox) 18 23 .439 3½

___

Thursday’s Games

Hudson Valley 6, Lowell 4

Aberdeen 7, Staten Island 5

Tri-City 3, Brooklyn 1

Connecticut at Vermont, 7:05 p.m.

Mahoning Valley at Auburn, 7:05 p.m.

State College 7, West Virginia 2

Williamsport 2, Batavia 1

Lowell 2, Hudson Valley 1

Friday’s Games

Hudson Valley at Lowell, 6:35 p.m.

Tri-City at Brooklyn, 6:40 p.m.

Aberdeen at Staten Island, 7 p.m.

Connecticut at Vermont, 7:05 p.m.

Mahoning Valley at Auburn, 7:05 p.m.

State College at West Virginia, 7:05 p.m.

Williamsport at Batavia, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Lowell at Brooklyn, 6 p.m.

Aberdeen at Tri-City, 7 p.m.

State College at Mahoning Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Auburn at Williamsport, 7:05 p.m.

Staten Island at Connecticut, 7:05 p.m.

Vermont at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.

West Virginia at Batavia, 7:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.