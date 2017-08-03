BC-BBM–New York-Penn League Glance
|New York-Penn League
|By The Associated Press
|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|McNamara Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Staten Island (Yankees)
|26
|17
|.605
|—
|Aberdeen (Orioles)
|25
|18
|.581
|1
|Hudson Valley (Rays)
|20
|22
|.476
|5½
|Brooklyn (Mets)
|14
|28
|.333
|11½
|Pinckney Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Mahoning Valley (Indians)
|25
|17
|.595
|—
|West Virginia (Pirates)
|25
|18
|.581
|½
|Williamsport (Phillies)
|23
|18
|.561
|1½
|State College (Cardinals)
|24
|19
|.558
|1½
|Auburn (Nationals)
|17
|25
|.405
|8
|Batavia (Marlins)
|15
|27
|.357
|10
|Stedler Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Vermont (Athletics)
|22
|20
|.524
|—
|Connecticut (Tigers)
|20
|19
|.513
|½
|Tri-City (Astros)
|19
|22
|.463
|2½
|Lowell (Red Sox)
|18
|23
|.439
|3½
___
Hudson Valley 6, Lowell 4
Aberdeen 7, Staten Island 5
Tri-City 3, Brooklyn 1
Connecticut at Vermont, 7:05 p.m.
Mahoning Valley at Auburn, 7:05 p.m.
State College 7, West Virginia 2
Williamsport 2, Batavia 1
Lowell 2, Hudson Valley 1
Hudson Valley at Lowell, 6:35 p.m.
Tri-City at Brooklyn, 6:40 p.m.
Aberdeen at Staten Island, 7 p.m.
Connecticut at Vermont, 7:05 p.m.
Mahoning Valley at Auburn, 7:05 p.m.
State College at West Virginia, 7:05 p.m.
Williamsport at Batavia, 7:05 p.m.
Lowell at Brooklyn, 6 p.m.
Aberdeen at Tri-City, 7 p.m.
State College at Mahoning Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Auburn at Williamsport, 7:05 p.m.
Staten Island at Connecticut, 7:05 p.m.
Vermont at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.
West Virginia at Batavia, 7:05 p.m.
