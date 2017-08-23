501.5
Auburn softball coach Clint Myers retires

By The Associated Press August 23, 2017 7:46 pm 08/23/2017 07:46pm
AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Auburn softball coach Clint Myers is retiring after leading the Tigers to a pair of College World Series appearances.

Auburn announced Myers’ retirement Wednesday. He went 205-54-1 with the Tigers and won Southeastern Conference Tournament Championships in 2015 and 2016, making it to the World Series both times.

Auburn has broken 17 offensive school records and 23 overall since Myers’ arrival in 2013.

Auburn had never advanced beyond a regional final before he took over.

The 65-year-old Myers led Arizona State to national titles in 2008 and 2011.

