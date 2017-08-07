501.5
Home » Latest News » Sports » Arena Football League

Arena Football League

By The Associated Press August 7, 2017 6:59 pm 08/07/2017 06:59pm
Share
All Times EDT
W L T Pct PF PA
x-Philadelphia 13 1 0 .929 817 590
y-Tampa Bay 10 4 0 .714 710 662
y-Cleveland 5 9 0 .357 696 715
y-Baltimore 4 10 0 .286 623 755
Washington 3 11 0 .214 571 695

x-clinched homefield advantage

y-clinched playoff spot

Friday’s Game

Washington 41, Baltimore 35

Saturday’s Game

Philadelphia 41, Tampa Bay 28

___

Playoffs
Semifinals
Saturday, Aug. 12

Baltimore at No. 1 Philadelphia, 4 p.m.

Monday, Aug. 14

Cleveland at No. 2 Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Championship
Saturday, Aug. 26

Lowest remaining seed at Highest remaining seed, at TBD, 7 p.m.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News Sports
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Photos: Tysons Corner through the years

Tysons Corner has changed drastically over the last few decades. Take a look at photos from the last 90 years of the area of Fairfax County.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?