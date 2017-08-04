Arena Football League

501.5
By The Associated Press August 4, 2017 10:05 pm 08/04/2017 10:05pm
All Times EDT
W L T Pct PF PA
x-Philadelphia 12 1 0 .923 776 562
y-Tampa Bay 10 3 0 .769 682 621
y-Cleveland 5 9 0 .357 696 715
y-Baltimore 4 10 0 .286 623 755
Washington 3 11 0 .214 571 695

x-clinched homefield advantage

y-clinched playoff spot

Friday’s Game

Washington 41, Baltimore 35

Saturday’s Game

Tampa Bay at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

___

Playoffs
Semifinals
Saturday, Aug. 12

Baltimore at No. 1 Philadelpiha, 4 p.m.

Monday, Aug. 14

Cleveland at No. 2 Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Championship
Saturday, Aug. 26

Lowest remaining seed at Highest remaining seed, at TBD, 7 p.m.

