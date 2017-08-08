AP WNBA-Power Rankings

The Associated Press WNBA Power Rankings, as voted by a 15-member panel, with first-place votes in parentheses, total points based on 12 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 12th-place vote, previous ranking and high and low place on ballots:

W L Pts Pv High Low 1. Minnesota (15) 20 3 180 1 1 1 2. Los Angeles 18 7 165 2 2 2 3. Connecticut 15 9 149 3 3 4 4. Washington 15 10 136 4 3 4 5. Dallas 13 14 106 8 5 7 6. Phoenix 13 12 101 6 5 10 7. New York 12 12 100 5 5 9 8. Chicago 10 16 65 10 6 11 9. Seattle 10 15 53 7 8 12 10. Atlanta 10 15 52 9 7 11 11. Indiana 9 17 39 11 7 12 12. San Antonio 6 21 24 12 8 12

VOTING PANEL

Percy Allen, Seattle Times

Deb Antonelli, CBS Sports

Patricia Babcock McGraw, Daily Herald, Arlington Heights, Ill.

Barbara Barker, Newsday

Trisha Blackmar, Sports Illustrated

Ned Griffen, New London Day

Adam Grosbard, Dallas Morning News

Rebecca Lobo, ESPN

Jeff Metcalfe, Arizona Republic, Phoenix

LaChina Robinson, FOXSports1

Michelle Smith, espnW

Terrence Thomas, San Antonio Express-News

Mechelle Voepel, ESPN.com

David Woods, Indianapolis Star

Kent Youngblood, Minneapolis Star-Tribune

