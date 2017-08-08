501.5
Home » Latest News » Sports » AP WNBA-Power Rankings

AP WNBA-Power Rankings

By The Associated Press August 8, 2017 12:52 pm 08/08/2017 12:52pm
Share

The Associated Press WNBA Power Rankings, as voted by a 15-member panel, with first-place votes in parentheses, total points based on 12 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 12th-place vote, previous ranking and high and low place on ballots:

W L Pts Pv High Low
1. Minnesota (15) 20 3 180 1 1 1
2. Los Angeles 18 7 165 2 2 2
3. Connecticut 15 9 149 3 3 4
4. Washington 15 10 136 4 3 4
5. Dallas 13 14 106 8 5 7
6. Phoenix 13 12 101 6 5 10
7. New York 12 12 100 5 5 9
8. Chicago 10 16 65 10 6 11
9. Seattle 10 15 53 7 8 12
10. Atlanta 10 15 52 9 7 11
11. Indiana 9 17 39 11 7 12
12. San Antonio 6 21 24 12 8 12

___

VOTING PANEL

Percy Allen, Seattle Times

Deb Antonelli, CBS Sports

Patricia Babcock McGraw, Daily Herald, Arlington Heights, Ill.

Barbara Barker, Newsday

Trisha Blackmar, Sports Illustrated

Ned Griffen, New London Day

Adam Grosbard, Dallas Morning News

Rebecca Lobo, ESPN

Jeff Metcalfe, Arizona Republic, Phoenix

LaChina Robinson, FOXSports1

Michelle Smith, espnW

Terrence Thomas, San Antonio Express-News

Mechelle Voepel, ESPN.com

David Woods, Indianapolis Star

Kent Youngblood, Minneapolis Star-Tribune

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News National News Sports
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Photos: Tysons Corner through the years

Tysons Corner has changed drastically over the last few decades. Take a look at photos from the last 90 years of the area of Fairfax County.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?