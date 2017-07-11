501.5
By The Associated Press July 11, 2017 12:59 pm 07/11/2017 12:59pm
NEW YORK (AP) — The Hambletonian Society/Breeders Crown Standardbred poll conducted by Harness Racing Communications. Rankings based on the votes of harness racing media representatives on a 10-thru-1 point basis with first-place votes in parentheses, North American records through July 10, total points and previous ranking (A-G-S Age-Gait-Sex, p-pacer, t-trotter, h-horse, f-filly, m-mare, c-colt, g-gelding):

AGS St-1-2-3 Pts Pvs
1. Fear The Dragon (25) 3pc 8-7-1-0 333 1
2. Lady Shadow (7) 6pm 5-5-0-0 299 2
3. Hannelore Hanover (1) 5tm 4-3-1-0 222 3
4. Huntsville (1) 3pc 6-4-2-0 209 6
5. Ariana G 3tf 4-3-0-1 188 4
6. Crazy Wow 5th 6-3-3-0 170 5
7. Downbytheseaside 3pc 7-5-0-1 112 7
8. Keystone Velocity 9ph 11-6-0-1 79 8
9. Resolve 6th 3-2-1-0 64 9
10. Marion Marauder 4th 3-2-0-1 50 NR

Also: Devious Man, Walner 44, Sintra 23, Agent Q 17, International Moni 17, Mel Mara 9, Somewhere In LA 8, Dr J Hanover 7, Tuonoblu Rex 6, All Bets Off 5, Highalator 4, Long Tom 4, Beckhams Z Tam 3, McWicked 3, Pure Country 2, Holy Trout 1, Mossdale Conner N 1, Musical Rhythm 1.

