NEW YORK (AP) — The Hambletonian Society/Breeders Crown Standardbred poll conducted by Harness Racing Communications. Rankings based on the votes of harness racing media representatives on a 10-thru-1 point basis with first-place votes in parentheses, North American records through July 10, total points and previous ranking (A-G-S Age-Gait-Sex, p-pacer, t-trotter, h-horse, f-filly, m-mare, c-colt, g-gelding):
|
|AGS
|St-1-2-3
|Pts
|Pvs
|1. Fear The Dragon (25)
|3pc
|8-7-1-0
|333
|1
|2. Lady Shadow (7)
|6pm
|5-5-0-0
|299
|2
|3. Hannelore Hanover (1)
|5tm
|4-3-1-0
|222
|3
|4. Huntsville (1)
|3pc
|6-4-2-0
|209
|6
|5. Ariana G
|3tf
|4-3-0-1
|188
|4
|6. Crazy Wow
|5th
|6-3-3-0
|170
|5
|7. Downbytheseaside
|3pc
|7-5-0-1
|112
|7
|8. Keystone Velocity
|9ph
|11-6-0-1
|79
|8
|9. Resolve
|6th
|3-2-1-0
|64
|9
|10. Marion Marauder
|4th
|3-2-0-1
|50
|NR
Also: Devious Man, Walner 44, Sintra 23, Agent Q 17, International Moni 17, Mel Mara 9, Somewhere In LA 8, Dr J Hanover 7, Tuonoblu Rex 6, All Bets Off 5, Highalator 4, Long Tom 4, Beckhams Z Tam 3, McWicked 3, Pure Country 2, Holy Trout 1, Mossdale Conner N 1, Musical Rhythm 1.
Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.