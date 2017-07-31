Sky trade Young and Boyette to Dream

The Chicago Sky traded Imani Boyette and Tamera Young to Atlanta for Jordan Hooper and the Dream’s first-round pick in next year’s draft Monday night.

Young is averaging 10.8 points for the Sky, who are in 10th place in the WNBA playoff race. Boyette is averaging 4.6 points and 4.4 rebounds. Chicago took her with the 10th pick in the 2016 draft.

Chicago has dropped its past three games and had a glut of post players with the 6-foot-7 Boyette struggling to get consistent time on the court. Young started 21 of the 24 games for Chicago this season.

Hooper is averaging 2.6 points for the Dream, who are in eighth place in the postseason chase. Atlanta is battling with Seattle for the final playoff spot.

Monday night was the WNBA trade deadline.

