NTRA Thoroughbred Poll

NEW YORK (AP) — The Thoroughbred Poll conducted by the National Thoroughbred Racing Association (NTRA) covering racing performances through July 16. Rankings based on the votes of sports and thoroughbred racing media representatives on a 10-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-2-1 basis with first place votes in parentheses, record, total points and previous rank (Sex: C-colt, G-gelding, H-horse, F-filly, M-mare, R-ridgling):

A-S St-1-2-3 Pts Prv 1. Arrogate (38) 4-C 2-2-0-0 380 1 2. Gun Runner 4-C 3-2-1-0 333 2 3. Songbird 4-F 2-2-0-0 280 3 4. Mor Spirit 4-R 4-3-1-0 211 4 5. Stellar Wind 5-M 2-2-0-0 168 5 6. Mind Your Biscuits 4-C 3-2-1-0 148 6 7. Shaman Ghost 5-H 4-2-2-0 133 7 8. Lady Eli 5-M 2-1-1-0 86 8 9. Lady Aurelia 3-F 2-2-0-0 86 9 10. Keen Ice 5-H 3-1-0-0 34 10

Others receiving votes: Cupid 27, Collected 27, Vale Dori 25, Abel Tasman 24, Neolithic 19, Always Dreaming 13, Bal a Bali 12, Holy Helena 11, Sharp Azteca 8, Whitmore 7, Send It In 6, Disco Partner 5, Danzing Candy 5, Honorable Duty 5, Practical Joke 5, Tu Brutus 4, Unique Bella 4, Irap 4, Paulassilverlining 3, Drefong 3, Tapwrit 3, Classic Empire 2, Antonoe 2, McCraken 2, Still Krz 2, Green Mask 1, West Coast 1, Sircat Sally 1, New Money Honey 1.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.