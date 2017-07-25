501.5
Home » Latest News » Sports » Mercury-Dream, Box

Mercury-Dream, Box

By The Associated Press July 25, 2017 9:37 pm 07/25/2017 09:37pm
Share
PHOENIX (91)

A.Robinson 2-4 0-0 4, D.Robinson 4-8 3-4 11, Little 1-5 0-0 2, Talbot 1-2 0-0 2, Taurasi 10-23 8-8 31, Cannon 4-4 0-0 8, Currie 3-15 2-5 8, George 4-6 0-0 8, Mitchell 4-9 2-2 11, Turner 2-5 2-2 6. Totals 35-81 17-21 91.

ATLANTA (99)

Clarendon 5-14 5-6 15, Hayes 7-11 5-6 19, Lyttle 6-13 2-4 14, Sykes 9-23 1-2 20, Williams 5-7 6-6 16, Ajavon 1-3 6-6 8, Dantas 2-6 0-0 4, Holmes 1-4 1-2 3, Hooper 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 36-82 26-32 99.

Phoenix 29 27 12 16 7—91
Atlanta 17 24 30 13 15—99

3-Point Goals_Phoenix 4-19 (Taurasi 3-9, Mitchell 1-3, D.Robinson 0-1, Turner 0-1, Little 0-1, George 0-2, Currie 0-2), Atlanta 1-10 (Sykes 1-3, Hooper 0-1, Holmes 0-1, Ajavon 0-1, Dantas 0-2, Hayes 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Phoenix 36 (A.Robinson 9), Atlanta 48 (Sykes 13). Assists_Phoenix 23 (D.Robinson 8), Atlanta 21 (Clarendon 11). Total Fouls_Phoenix 27, Atlanta 18. Technicals_Phoenix defensive three second 2, Phoenix team 2, Hayes.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News Sports
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Storm damage on Kent Island

A Monday morning storm destroyed homes, toppled trees and left thousands without power. See photos of the damage.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?