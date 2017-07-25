Mercury-Dream, Box

PHOENIX (91)

A.Robinson 2-4 0-0 4, D.Robinson 4-8 3-4 11, Little 1-5 0-0 2, Talbot 1-2 0-0 2, Taurasi 10-23 8-8 31, Cannon 4-4 0-0 8, Currie 3-15 2-5 8, George 4-6 0-0 8, Mitchell 4-9 2-2 11, Turner 2-5 2-2 6. Totals 35-81 17-21 91.

ATLANTA (99)

Clarendon 5-14 5-6 15, Hayes 7-11 5-6 19, Lyttle 6-13 2-4 14, Sykes 9-23 1-2 20, Williams 5-7 6-6 16, Ajavon 1-3 6-6 8, Dantas 2-6 0-0 4, Holmes 1-4 1-2 3, Hooper 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 36-82 26-32 99.

Phoenix 29 27 12 16 7—91 Atlanta 17 24 30 13 15—99

3-Point Goals_Phoenix 4-19 (Taurasi 3-9, Mitchell 1-3, D.Robinson 0-1, Turner 0-1, Little 0-1, George 0-2, Currie 0-2), Atlanta 1-10 (Sykes 1-3, Hooper 0-1, Holmes 0-1, Ajavon 0-1, Dantas 0-2, Hayes 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Phoenix 36 (A.Robinson 9), Atlanta 48 (Sykes 13). Assists_Phoenix 23 (D.Robinson 8), Atlanta 21 (Clarendon 11). Total Fouls_Phoenix 27, Atlanta 18. Technicals_Phoenix defensive three second 2, Phoenix team 2, Hayes.

