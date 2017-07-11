|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|Eastern Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Trenton (Yankees)
|60
|28
|.682
|—
|Reading (Phillies)
|51
|36
|.586
|8½
|Binghamton (Mets)
|46
|38
|.548
|12
|Portland (Red Sox)
|41
|44
|.482
|17½
|Hartford (Rockies)
|38
|49
|.437
|21½
|New Hampshire (Blue Jays)
|34
|54
|.386
|26
|Western Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Altoona (Pirates)
|46
|41
|.529
|—
|Bowie (Orioles)
|47
|42
|.528
|—
|Akron (Indians)
|44
|41
|.518
|1
|Erie (Tigers)
|43
|44
|.494
|3
|Richmond (Giants)
|36
|51
|.414
|10
|Harrisburg (Nationals)
|35
|53
|.398
|11½
Eastern League Western at Eastern League Eastern, 7:05 p.m.
Harrisburg at Richmond, 6:35 p.m.
Bowie at Altoona, 7 p.m.
Akron at Erie, 7:05 p.m.
Binghamton at Reading, 7:05 p.m.
Portland at New Hampshire, 7:05 p.m.
Trenton at Hartford, 7:05 p.m.
