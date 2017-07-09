Eastern League

501.5
By The Associated Press July 9, 2017 7:02 pm 07/09/2017 07:02pm
At A Glance
All Times EDT
Eastern Division
W L Pct. GB
Trenton (Yankees) 60 28 .682
Reading (Phillies) 51 36 .586
Binghamton (Mets) 46 38 .548 12
Portland (Red Sox) 41 44 .482 17½
Hartford (Rockies) 38 49 .437 21½
New Hampshire (Blue Jays) 34 54 .386 26
Western Division
W L Pct. GB
Altoona (Pirates) 46 41 .529
Bowie (Orioles) 47 42 .528
Akron (Indians) 44 41 .518 1
Erie (Tigers) 43 44 .494 3
Richmond (Giants) 36 51 .414 10
Harrisburg (Nationals) 35 53 .398 11½

___

Sunday’s Games

Trenton 9, New Hampshire 0

Portland 3, Reading 2

Hartford 7, Binghamton 3

Erie 7, Harrisburg 4

Akron 7, Altoona 6

Bowie 6, Richmond 3

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

