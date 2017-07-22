501.5
Eastern Conference-Western Conference, Box

By The Associated Press July 22, 2017 5:45 pm 07/22/2017 05:45pm
EAST (121)

A.Thomas 2-2 0-0 4, Charles 3-7 0-0 8, Hayes 6-15 0-0 12, J.Thomas 3-9 0-0 8, Jones 10-15 1-2 24, Clarendon 6-10 0-0 14, Dolson 2-5 0-0 5, Dupree 7-12 0-0 14, Quigley 5-11 0-0 14, Rodgers 4-11 0-0 10, Williams 3-6 2-4 8. Totals 51-103 3-6 121.

WEST (130)

Bird 3-6 0-0 8, Fowles 4-5 0-0 8, Moore 9-17 0-0 23, Parker 6-9 0-2 13, Taurasi 4-10 0-0 12, Augustus 2-3 0-0 4, Brunson 4-8 2-2 12, Diggins-Smith 3-8 0-0 8, Gray 4-7 0-0 11, Ogwumike 11-15 0-0 22, Stewart 4-7 1-2 9. Totals 54-95 3-6 130.

EAST 30 34 21 36—121
WEST 35 29 32 34—130

3-Point Goals_EAST 16-46 (Quigley 4-9, Jones 3-8, Clarendon 2-4, Charles 2-4, J.Thomas 2-7, Rodgers 2-8, Dolson 1-2, Williams 0-1, Hayes 0-3), WEST 19-47 (Moore 5-10, Taurasi 4-10, Gray 3-6, Bird 2-3, Brunson 2-4, Diggins-Smith 2-5, Parker 1-4, Stewart 0-1, Fowles 0-1, Ogwumike 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_EAST 43 (Jones 9), WEST 45 (Ogwumike, Parker 7). Assists_EAST 29 (Clarendon 10), WEST 39 (Bird 11). Total Fouls_EAST 6, WEST 7. A_15,221 (17,072).

Topics:
Latest News Sports
