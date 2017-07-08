BC-BKL–WNBA Leaders

Scoring
|
|G
|FG
|FT
|PTS
|AVG
|Griner, PHO
|15
|116
|96
|328
|21.9
|Fowles, MIN
|14
|112
|65
|289
|20.6
|Charles, NYL
|15
|117
|61
|304
|20.3
|Ogwumike, LAS
|16
|113
|83
|318
|19.9
|Delle Donne, WAS
|17
|108
|102
|337
|19.8
|Stewart, SEA
|15
|94
|66
|277
|18.5
|Taurasi, PHO
|14
|70
|65
|252
|18.0
|Diggins-Smith, DAL
|18
|98
|97
|315
|17.5
|Loyd, SEA
|16
|88
|71
|265
|16.6
|Hayes, ATL
|15
|73
|80
|247
|16.5
|Quigley, CHI
|12
|76
|17
|197
|16.4
|Gray, LAS
|16
|89
|57
|259
|16.2
|Parker, LAS
|15
|90
|39
|240
|16.0
|Jones, CON
|17
|101
|57
|271
|15.9
|Moore, MIN
|14
|79
|36
|223
|15.9
|McBride, SAN
|15
|74
|59
|233
|15.5
|Thomas, CON
|16
|91
|23
|240
|15.0
|Dupree, IND
|16
|101
|34
|236
|14.8
|Thomas, CON
|16
|90
|47
|227
|14.2
|Johnson, DAL
|18
|101
|45
|255
|14.2
FG Percentage
|
|FG
|FGA
|PCT
|Fowles, MIN
|112
|171
|.655
|Langhorne, SEA
|86
|132
|.652
|Ogwumike, LAS
|113
|192
|.589
|Beard, LAS
|63
|108
|.583
|Griner, PHO
|116
|205
|.566
|Dolson, CHI
|74
|132
|.561
|Jones, CON
|101
|188
|.537
|Quigley, CHI
|76
|144
|.528
|Jefferson, SAN
|59
|112
|.527
|Augustus, MIN
|66
|127
|.520
Rebounds
|
|G
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG
|Jones, CON
|17
|71
|128
|199
|11.7
|Fowles, MIN
|14
|57
|87
|144
|10.3
|Charles, NYL
|15
|29
|108
|137
|9.1
|Stewart, SEA
|15
|29
|107
|136
|9.1
|Johnson, DAL
|18
|43
|110
|153
|8.5
|Griner, PHO
|15
|36
|86
|122
|8.1
|Williams, ATL
|15
|48
|72
|120
|8.0
|Parker, LAS
|15
|21
|98
|119
|7.9
|Thomas, WAS
|18
|48
|85
|133
|7.4
|Ogwumike, LAS
|16
|34
|81
|115
|7.2
Assists
|
|G
|AST
|AVG
|Bird, SEA
|14
|98
|7.0
|Clarendon, ATL
|15
|96
|6.4
|Pondexter, CHI
|15
|88
|5.9
|Diggins-Smith, DAL
|18
|104
|5.8
|Thomas, CON
|16
|81
|5.1
|Thomas, CON
|16
|76
|4.8
|Parker, LAS
|15
|67
|4.5
|Jefferson, SAN
|13
|58
|4.5
|Whalen, MIN
|14
|61
|4.4
|Robinson, PHO
|13
|56
|4.3
