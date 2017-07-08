501.5
BC-BKL–WNBA Leaders

July 8, 2017
THROUGH JULY 8

Scoring

G FG FT PTS AVG
Griner, PHO 15 116 96 328 21.9
Fowles, MIN 14 112 65 289 20.6
Charles, NYL 15 117 61 304 20.3
Ogwumike, LAS 16 113 83 318 19.9
Delle Donne, WAS 17 108 102 337 19.8
Stewart, SEA 15 94 66 277 18.5
Taurasi, PHO 14 70 65 252 18.0
Diggins-Smith, DAL 18 98 97 315 17.5
Loyd, SEA 16 88 71 265 16.6
Hayes, ATL 15 73 80 247 16.5
Quigley, CHI 12 76 17 197 16.4
Gray, LAS 16 89 57 259 16.2
Parker, LAS 15 90 39 240 16.0
Jones, CON 17 101 57 271 15.9
Moore, MIN 14 79 36 223 15.9
McBride, SAN 15 74 59 233 15.5
Thomas, CON 16 91 23 240 15.0
Dupree, IND 16 101 34 236 14.8
Thomas, CON 16 90 47 227 14.2
Johnson, DAL 18 101 45 255 14.2

FG Percentage

FG FGA PCT
Fowles, MIN 112 171 .655
Langhorne, SEA 86 132 .652
Ogwumike, LAS 113 192 .589
Beard, LAS 63 108 .583
Griner, PHO 116 205 .566
Dolson, CHI 74 132 .561
Jones, CON 101 188 .537
Quigley, CHI 76 144 .528
Jefferson, SAN 59 112 .527
Augustus, MIN 66 127 .520

Rebounds

G OFF DEF TOT AVG
Jones, CON 17 71 128 199 11.7
Fowles, MIN 14 57 87 144 10.3
Charles, NYL 15 29 108 137 9.1
Stewart, SEA 15 29 107 136 9.1
Johnson, DAL 18 43 110 153 8.5
Griner, PHO 15 36 86 122 8.1
Williams, ATL 15 48 72 120 8.0
Parker, LAS 15 21 98 119 7.9
Thomas, WAS 18 48 85 133 7.4
Ogwumike, LAS 16 34 81 115 7.2

Assists

G AST AVG
Bird, SEA 14 98 7.0
Clarendon, ATL 15 96 6.4
Pondexter, CHI 15 88 5.9
Diggins-Smith, DAL 18 104 5.8
Thomas, CON 16 81 5.1
Thomas, CON 16 76 4.8
Parker, LAS 15 67 4.5
Jefferson, SAN 13 58 4.5
Whalen, MIN 14 61 4.4
Robinson, PHO 13 56 4.3

