BC-BKL–WNBA Leaders

Scoring
|
|G
|FG
|FT
|PTS
|AVG
|Griner, PHO
|18
|143
|116
|402
|22.3
|Charles, NYL
|22
|178
|84
|454
|20.6
|Fowles, MIN
|20
|158
|93
|409
|20.4
|Stewart, SEA
|21
|143
|97
|417
|19.9
|Ogwumike, LAS
|23
|166
|106
|452
|19.7
|Delle Donne, WAS
|20
|121
|112
|376
|18.8
|Taurasi, PHO
|21
|113
|96
|392
|18.7
|Diggins-Smith, DAL
|25
|141
|144
|459
|18.4
|Quigley, CHI
|21
|137
|29
|360
|17.1
|Hayes, ATL
|23
|123
|115
|393
|17.1
|Loyd, SEA
|22
|122
|99
|370
|16.8
|Moore, MIN
|20
|115
|55
|326
|16.3
|Parker, LAS
|22
|135
|58
|354
|16.1
|Jones, CON
|23
|129
|82
|358
|15.6
|McBride, SAN
|20
|95
|87
|310
|15.5
|Gray, LAS
|23
|127
|61
|348
|15.1
|Thomas, CON
|22
|127
|27
|323
|14.7
|Dolson, CHI
|23
|132
|42
|326
|14.2
|Thomas, CON
|22
|119
|68
|306
|13.9
|Dupree, IND
|23
|135
|47
|317
|13.8
FG Percentage
|
|FG
|FGA
|PCT
|Langhorne, SEA
|125
|185
|.676
|Fowles, MIN
|158
|234
|.675
|Griner, PHO
|143
|248
|.577
|Ogwumike, LAS
|166
|288
|.576
|Dolson, CHI
|132
|239
|.552
|Beard, LAS
|81
|150
|.540
|Jones, CON
|129
|240
|.538
|Quigley, CHI
|137
|259
|.529
|Harrison, SAN
|118
|227
|.520
|Gray, LAS
|127
|245
|.518
Rebounds
|
|G
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG
|Jones, CON
|23
|91
|166
|257
|11.2
|Charles, NYL
|22
|45
|174
|219
|10.0
|Fowles, MIN
|20
|75
|119
|194
|9.7
|Stewart, SEA
|21
|36
|149
|185
|8.8
|Parker, LAS
|22
|32
|156
|188
|8.5
|Thomas, WAS
|23
|71
|124
|195
|8.5
|Griner, PHO
|18
|37
|110
|147
|8.2
|Johnson, DAL
|25
|58
|145
|203
|8.1
|Ogwumike, LAS
|23
|45
|135
|180
|7.8
|Williams, ATL
|23
|70
|95
|165
|7.2
Assists
|
|G
|AST
|AVG
|Vandersloot, CHI
|17
|127
|7.5
|Clarendon, ATL
|23
|164
|7.1
|Bird, SEA
|20
|135
|6.8
|Diggins-Smith, DAL
|25
|144
|5.8
|Thomas, CON
|22
|109
|5.0
|Pondexter, CHI
|19
|90
|4.7
|Thomas, CON
|22
|102
|4.6
|Jefferson, SAN
|18
|83
|4.6
|Parker, LAS
|22
|100
|4.5
|Gray, LAS
|23
|102
|4.4
Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.