501.5
Home » Latest News » Sports » BC-BKL--WNBA Leaders

BC-BKL–WNBA Leaders

By The Associated Press July 30, 2017 8:34 pm 07/30/2017 08:34pm
Share
THROUGH JULY 30

Scoring

G FG FT PTS AVG
Griner, PHO 18 143 116 402 22.3
Charles, NYL 22 178 84 454 20.6
Fowles, MIN 20 158 93 409 20.4
Stewart, SEA 21 143 97 417 19.9
Ogwumike, LAS 23 166 106 452 19.7
Delle Donne, WAS 20 121 112 376 18.8
Taurasi, PHO 21 113 96 392 18.7
Diggins-Smith, DAL 25 141 144 459 18.4
Quigley, CHI 21 137 29 360 17.1
Hayes, ATL 23 123 115 393 17.1
Loyd, SEA 22 122 99 370 16.8
Moore, MIN 20 115 55 326 16.3
Parker, LAS 22 135 58 354 16.1
Jones, CON 23 129 82 358 15.6
McBride, SAN 20 95 87 310 15.5
Gray, LAS 23 127 61 348 15.1
Thomas, CON 22 127 27 323 14.7
Dolson, CHI 23 132 42 326 14.2
Thomas, CON 22 119 68 306 13.9
Dupree, IND 23 135 47 317 13.8

FG Percentage

FG FGA PCT
Langhorne, SEA 125 185 .676
Fowles, MIN 158 234 .675
Griner, PHO 143 248 .577
Ogwumike, LAS 166 288 .576
Dolson, CHI 132 239 .552
Beard, LAS 81 150 .540
Jones, CON 129 240 .538
Quigley, CHI 137 259 .529
Harrison, SAN 118 227 .520
Gray, LAS 127 245 .518

Rebounds

G OFF DEF TOT AVG
Jones, CON 23 91 166 257 11.2
Charles, NYL 22 45 174 219 10.0
Fowles, MIN 20 75 119 194 9.7
Stewart, SEA 21 36 149 185 8.8
Parker, LAS 22 32 156 188 8.5
Thomas, WAS 23 71 124 195 8.5
Griner, PHO 18 37 110 147 8.2
Johnson, DAL 25 58 145 203 8.1
Ogwumike, LAS 23 45 135 180 7.8
Williams, ATL 23 70 95 165 7.2

Assists

G AST AVG
Vandersloot, CHI 17 127 7.5
Clarendon, ATL 23 164 7.1
Bird, SEA 20 135 6.8
Diggins-Smith, DAL 25 144 5.8
Thomas, CON 22 109 5.0
Pondexter, CHI 19 90 4.7
Thomas, CON 22 102 4.6
Jefferson, SAN 18 83 4.6
Parker, LAS 22 100 4.5
Gray, LAS 23 102 4.4

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News Sports
Advertiser Content


Photos

Presidential pets through the years

You remember Bo and Sunny and Barney, too. But what about Misty the cat, Freckles the beagle and Pushinka the mongrel offspring of the famous Soviet space dog?

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?