BC-BKL–WNBA Leaders

501.5
By The Associated Press July 30, 2017 10:00 am 07/30/2017 10:00am
THROUGH JULY 29

Scoring

G FG FT PTS AVG
Griner, PHO 18 143 116 402 22.3
Charles, NYL 21 172 82 439 20.9
Fowles, MIN 20 158 93 409 20.4
Stewart, SEA 21 143 97 417 19.9
Ogwumike, LAS 22 156 104 430 19.5
Delle Donne, WAS 19 118 108 366 19.3
Taurasi, PHO 20 109 94 379 19.0
Diggins-Smith, DAL 24 138 137 445 18.5
Hayes, ATL 22 122 114 390 17.7
Quigley, CHI 20 128 29 338 16.9
Loyd, SEA 22 122 99 370 16.8
Moore, MIN 20 115 55 326 16.3
Parker, LAS 21 125 56 331 15.8
Jones, CON 22 125 77 344 15.6
McBride, SAN 19 90 85 297 15.6
Gray, LAS 22 120 61 332 15.1
Thomas, CON 21 121 26 308 14.7
Dolson, CHI 22 127 42 315 14.3
Thomas, CON 21 113 66 292 13.9
Dupree, IND 23 135 47 317 13.8

FG Percentage

FG FGA PCT
Langhorne, SEA 125 185 .676
Fowles, MIN 158 234 .675
Griner, PHO 143 248 .577
Ogwumike, LAS 156 275 .567
Dolson, CHI 127 230 .552
Beard, LAS 76 142 .535
Jones, CON 125 234 .534
Harrison, SAN 114 218 .523
Quigley, CHI 128 246 .520
Jefferson, SAN 72 139 .518

Rebounds

G OFF DEF TOT AVG
Jones, CON 22 88 156 244 11.1
Charles, NYL 21 40 167 207 9.9
Fowles, MIN 20 75 119 194 9.7
Stewart, SEA 21 36 149 185 8.8
Parker, LAS 21 29 149 178 8.5
Johnson, DAL 24 56 142 198 8.2
Thomas, WAS 22 66 114 180 8.2
Griner, PHO 18 37 110 147 8.2
Ogwumike, LAS 22 45 128 173 7.9
Williams, ATL 22 68 92 160 7.3

Assists

G AST AVG
Clarendon, ATL 22 154 7.0
Bird, SEA 20 135 6.8
Diggins-Smith, DAL 24 138 5.8
Pondexter, CHI 18 89 4.9
Thomas, CON 21 101 4.8
Thomas, CON 21 98 4.7
Jefferson, SAN 18 83 4.6
Parker, LAS 21 95 4.5
Gray, LAS 22 94 4.3
Whalen, MIN 20 85 4.2

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

