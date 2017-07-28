BC-BKL–WNBA Leaders

Scoring
|
|G
|FG
|FT
|PTS
|AVG
|Griner, PHO
|18
|143
|116
|402
|22.3
|Charles, NYL
|21
|172
|82
|439
|20.9
|Fowles, MIN
|20
|158
|93
|409
|20.4
|Stewart, SEA
|20
|136
|93
|397
|19.8
|Ogwumike, LAS
|22
|156
|104
|430
|19.5
|Delle Donne, WAS
|19
|118
|108
|366
|19.3
|Taurasi, PHO
|20
|109
|94
|379
|19.0
|Diggins-Smith, DAL
|23
|132
|135
|427
|18.6
|Hayes, ATL
|22
|122
|114
|390
|17.7
|Quigley, CHI
|20
|128
|29
|338
|16.9
|Loyd, SEA
|21
|115
|88
|343
|16.3
|Moore, MIN
|20
|115
|55
|326
|16.3
|Parker, LAS
|21
|125
|56
|331
|15.8
|Jones, CON
|22
|125
|77
|344
|15.6
|McBride, SAN
|19
|90
|85
|297
|15.6
|Gray, LAS
|22
|120
|61
|332
|15.1
|Thomas, CON
|21
|121
|26
|308
|14.7
|Dolson, CHI
|22
|127
|42
|315
|14.3
|Thomas, CON
|21
|113
|66
|292
|13.9
|Dupree, IND
|23
|135
|47
|317
|13.8
FG Percentage
|
|FG
|FGA
|PCT
|Langhorne, SEA
|117
|172
|.680
|Fowles, MIN
|158
|234
|.675
|Griner, PHO
|143
|248
|.577
|Ogwumike, LAS
|156
|275
|.567
|Dolson, CHI
|127
|230
|.552
|Beard, LAS
|76
|142
|.535
|Jones, CON
|125
|234
|.534
|Harrison, SAN
|114
|218
|.523
|Quigley, CHI
|128
|246
|.520
|Jefferson, SAN
|72
|139
|.518
Rebounds
|
|G
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG
|Jones, CON
|22
|88
|156
|244
|11.1
|Charles, NYL
|21
|40
|167
|207
|9.9
|Fowles, MIN
|20
|75
|119
|194
|9.7
|Stewart, SEA
|20
|34
|142
|176
|8.8
|Parker, LAS
|21
|29
|149
|178
|8.5
|Johnson, DAL
|23
|54
|136
|190
|8.3
|Thomas, WAS
|22
|66
|114
|180
|8.2
|Griner, PHO
|18
|37
|110
|147
|8.2
|Ogwumike, LAS
|22
|45
|128
|173
|7.9
|Williams, ATL
|22
|68
|92
|160
|7.3
Assists
|
|G
|AST
|AVG
|Clarendon, ATL
|22
|154
|7.0
|Bird, SEA
|19
|129
|6.8
|Diggins-Smith, DAL
|23
|131
|5.7
|Pondexter, CHI
|18
|89
|4.9
|Thomas, CON
|21
|101
|4.8
|Thomas, CON
|21
|98
|4.7
|Jefferson, SAN
|18
|83
|4.6
|Parker, LAS
|21
|95
|4.5
|Gray, LAS
|22
|94
|4.3
|Whalen, MIN
|20
|85
|4.2
