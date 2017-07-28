BC-BKL–WNBA Leaders

Scoring
|
|G
|FG
|FT
|PTS
|AVG
|Griner, PHO
|18
|143
|116
|402
|22.3
|Charles, NYL
|21
|172
|82
|439
|20.9
|Fowles, MIN
|20
|158
|93
|409
|20.4
|Ogwumike, LAS
|21
|151
|103
|419
|20.0
|Stewart, SEA
|20
|136
|93
|397
|19.8
|Taurasi, PHO
|19
|107
|89
|370
|19.5
|Delle Donne, WAS
|19
|118
|108
|366
|19.3
|Diggins-Smith, DAL
|23
|132
|135
|427
|18.6
|Hayes, ATL
|22
|122
|114
|390
|17.7
|Quigley, CHI
|19
|121
|28
|319
|16.8
|Loyd, SEA
|21
|115
|88
|343
|16.3
|Moore, MIN
|20
|115
|55
|326
|16.3
|Parker, LAS
|20
|121
|53
|320
|16.0
|Jones, CON
|22
|125
|77
|344
|15.6
|Gray, LAS
|21
|117
|61
|325
|15.5
|McBride, SAN
|18
|85
|77
|277
|15.4
|Thomas, CON
|21
|121
|26
|308
|14.7
|Thomas, CON
|21
|113
|66
|292
|13.9
|Dupree, IND
|23
|135
|47
|317
|13.8
|Johnson, DAL
|23
|121
|61
|314
|13.7
FG Percentage
|
|FG
|FGA
|PCT
|Langhorne, SEA
|117
|172
|.680
|Fowles, MIN
|158
|234
|.675
|Ogwumike, LAS
|151
|261
|.579
|Griner, PHO
|143
|248
|.577
|Dolson, CHI
|114
|209
|.545
|Jones, CON
|125
|234
|.534
|Jefferson, SAN
|71
|135
|.526
|Beard, LAS
|71
|136
|.522
|Harrison, SAN
|107
|206
|.519
|Quigley, CHI
|121
|234
|.517
Rebounds
|
|G
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG
|Jones, CON
|22
|88
|156
|244
|11.1
|Charles, NYL
|21
|40
|167
|207
|9.9
|Fowles, MIN
|20
|75
|119
|194
|9.7
|Stewart, SEA
|20
|34
|142
|176
|8.8
|Johnson, DAL
|23
|54
|136
|190
|8.3
|Thomas, WAS
|22
|66
|114
|180
|8.2
|Griner, PHO
|18
|37
|110
|147
|8.2
|Parker, LAS
|20
|29
|132
|161
|8.0
|Ogwumike, LAS
|21
|44
|123
|167
|8.0
|Williams, ATL
|22
|68
|92
|160
|7.3
Assists
|
|G
|AST
|AVG
|Clarendon, ATL
|22
|154
|7.0
|Bird, SEA
|19
|129
|6.8
|Diggins-Smith, DAL
|23
|131
|5.7
|Pondexter, CHI
|17
|88
|5.2
|Thomas, CON
|21
|101
|4.8
|Thomas, CON
|21
|98
|4.7
|Jefferson, SAN
|17
|77
|4.5
|Gray, LAS
|21
|91
|4.3
|Whalen, MIN
|20
|85
|4.2
|Parker, LAS
|20
|84
|4.2
