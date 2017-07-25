BC-BKL–WNBA Leaders

THROUGH JULY 25

Scoring

G FG FT PTS AVG Griner, PHO 18 143 116 402 22.3 Charles, NYL 19 152 75 390 20.5 Ogwumike, LAS 20 146 100 406 20.3 Fowles, MIN 18 141 80 362 20.1 Stewart, SEA 19 129 86 374 19.7 Delle Donne, WAS 19 118 108 366 19.3 Taurasi, PHO 18 97 81 339 18.8 Diggins-Smith, DAL 22 126 127 406 18.5 Hayes, ATL 20 106 105 346 17.3 Quigley, CHI 19 121 28 319 16.8 Loyd, SEA 20 111 85 330 16.5 Parker, LAS 19 115 49 303 15.9 Gray, LAS 20 114 59 317 15.8 Moore, MIN 18 98 51 282 15.7 Jones, CON 22 125 77 344 15.6 McBride, SAN 18 85 77 277 15.4 Thomas, CON 21 121 26 308 14.7 Thomas, CON 21 113 66 292 13.9 Dupree, IND 21 122 47 291 13.9 Johnson, DAL 22 117 59 303 13.8

FG Percentage

FG FGA PCT Langhorne, SEA 112 165 .679 Fowles, MIN 141 210 .671 Ogwumike, LAS 146 250 .584 Griner, PHO 143 248 .577 Dolson, CHI 114 209 .545 Jones, CON 125 234 .534 Beard, LAS 69 130 .531 Gray, LAS 114 216 .528 Jefferson, SAN 71 135 .526 Harrison, SAN 107 206 .519

Rebounds

G OFF DEF TOT AVG Jones, CON 22 88 156 244 11.1 Charles, NYL 19 36 152 188 9.9 Fowles, MIN 18 72 105 177 9.8 Stewart, SEA 19 34 137 171 9.0 Johnson, DAL 22 52 134 186 8.5 Thomas, WAS 22 66 114 180 8.2 Griner, PHO 18 37 110 147 8.2 Parker, LAS 19 25 126 151 7.9 Ogwumike, LAS 20 43 114 157 7.8 Williams, ATL 20 65 91 156 7.8

Assists

G AST AVG Bird, SEA 18 124 6.9 Clarendon, ATL 20 137 6.8 Diggins-Smith, DAL 22 127 5.8 Pondexter, CHI 17 88 5.2 Thomas, CON 21 101 4.8 Thomas, CON 21 98 4.7 Jefferson, SAN 17 77 4.5 Parker, LAS 19 82 4.3 Gray, LAS 20 86 4.3 Whalen, MIN 18 77 4.3

