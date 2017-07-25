BC-BKL–WNBA Leaders

Scoring
|
|G
|FG
|FT
|PTS
|AVG
|Griner, PHO
|18
|143
|116
|402
|22.3
|Charles, NYL
|19
|152
|75
|390
|20.5
|Ogwumike, LAS
|20
|146
|100
|406
|20.3
|Fowles, MIN
|18
|141
|80
|362
|20.1
|Stewart, SEA
|19
|129
|86
|374
|19.7
|Delle Donne, WAS
|19
|118
|108
|366
|19.3
|Taurasi, PHO
|18
|97
|81
|339
|18.8
|Diggins-Smith, DAL
|22
|126
|127
|406
|18.5
|Hayes, ATL
|20
|106
|105
|346
|17.3
|Quigley, CHI
|19
|121
|28
|319
|16.8
|Loyd, SEA
|20
|111
|85
|330
|16.5
|Parker, LAS
|19
|115
|49
|303
|15.9
|Gray, LAS
|20
|114
|59
|317
|15.8
|Moore, MIN
|18
|98
|51
|282
|15.7
|Jones, CON
|22
|125
|77
|344
|15.6
|McBride, SAN
|18
|85
|77
|277
|15.4
|Thomas, CON
|21
|121
|26
|308
|14.7
|Thomas, CON
|21
|113
|66
|292
|13.9
|Dupree, IND
|21
|122
|47
|291
|13.9
|Johnson, DAL
|22
|117
|59
|303
|13.8
FG Percentage
|
|FG
|FGA
|PCT
|Langhorne, SEA
|112
|165
|.679
|Fowles, MIN
|141
|210
|.671
|Ogwumike, LAS
|146
|250
|.584
|Griner, PHO
|143
|248
|.577
|Dolson, CHI
|114
|209
|.545
|Jones, CON
|125
|234
|.534
|Beard, LAS
|69
|130
|.531
|Gray, LAS
|114
|216
|.528
|Jefferson, SAN
|71
|135
|.526
|Harrison, SAN
|107
|206
|.519
Rebounds
|
|G
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG
|Jones, CON
|22
|88
|156
|244
|11.1
|Charles, NYL
|19
|36
|152
|188
|9.9
|Fowles, MIN
|18
|72
|105
|177
|9.8
|Stewart, SEA
|19
|34
|137
|171
|9.0
|Johnson, DAL
|22
|52
|134
|186
|8.5
|Thomas, WAS
|22
|66
|114
|180
|8.2
|Griner, PHO
|18
|37
|110
|147
|8.2
|Parker, LAS
|19
|25
|126
|151
|7.9
|Ogwumike, LAS
|20
|43
|114
|157
|7.8
|Williams, ATL
|20
|65
|91
|156
|7.8
Assists
|
|G
|AST
|AVG
|Bird, SEA
|18
|124
|6.9
|Clarendon, ATL
|20
|137
|6.8
|Diggins-Smith, DAL
|22
|127
|5.8
|Pondexter, CHI
|17
|88
|5.2
|Thomas, CON
|21
|101
|4.8
|Thomas, CON
|21
|98
|4.7
|Jefferson, SAN
|17
|77
|4.5
|Parker, LAS
|19
|82
|4.3
|Gray, LAS
|20
|86
|4.3
|Whalen, MIN
|18
|77
|4.3
Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.