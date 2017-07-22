BC-BKL–WNBA Leaders

Scoring
|
|G
|FG
|FT
|PTS
|AVG
|Griner, PHO
|18
|143
|116
|402
|22.3
|Charles, NYL
|19
|152
|75
|390
|20.5
|Ogwumike, LAS
|20
|146
|100
|406
|20.3
|Fowles, MIN
|18
|141
|80
|362
|20.1
|Stewart, SEA
|19
|129
|86
|374
|19.7
|Taurasi, PHO
|18
|97
|81
|339
|18.8
|Delle Donne, WAS
|18
|108
|102
|337
|18.7
|Diggins-Smith, DAL
|22
|126
|127
|406
|18.5
|Hayes, ATL
|20
|106
|105
|346
|17.3
|Quigley, CHI
|18
|112
|28
|299
|16.6
|Loyd, SEA
|20
|111
|85
|330
|16.5
|Parker, LAS
|19
|115
|49
|303
|15.9
|Gray, LAS
|20
|114
|59
|317
|15.8
|Jones, CON
|21
|121
|76
|332
|15.8
|Moore, MIN
|18
|98
|51
|282
|15.7
|McBride, SAN
|17
|82
|72
|265
|15.6
|Thomas, CON
|20
|114
|24
|291
|14.6
|Dolson, CHI
|20
|111
|40
|278
|13.9
|Dupree, IND
|21
|122
|47
|291
|13.9
|Johnson, DAL
|22
|117
|59
|303
|13.8
FG Percentage
|
|FG
|FGA
|PCT
|Langhorne, SEA
|112
|165
|.679
|Fowles, MIN
|141
|210
|.671
|Ogwumike, LAS
|146
|250
|.584
|Griner, PHO
|143
|248
|.577
|Dolson, CHI
|111
|200
|.555
|Jones, CON
|121
|226
|.535
|Harrison, SAN
|104
|195
|.533
|Beard, LAS
|69
|130
|.531
|Jefferson, SAN
|70
|132
|.530
|Gray, LAS
|114
|216
|.528
Rebounds
|
|G
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG
|Jones, CON
|21
|84
|150
|234
|11.1
|Charles, NYL
|19
|36
|152
|188
|9.9
|Fowles, MIN
|18
|72
|105
|177
|9.8
|Stewart, SEA
|19
|34
|137
|171
|9.0
|Johnson, DAL
|22
|52
|134
|186
|8.5
|Griner, PHO
|18
|37
|110
|147
|8.2
|Thomas, WAS
|21
|61
|106
|167
|8.0
|Parker, LAS
|19
|25
|126
|151
|7.9
|Ogwumike, LAS
|20
|43
|114
|157
|7.8
|Williams, ATL
|20
|65
|91
|156
|7.8
Assists
|
|G
|AST
|AVG
|Bird, SEA
|18
|124
|6.9
|Clarendon, ATL
|20
|137
|6.8
|Diggins-Smith, DAL
|22
|127
|5.8
|Pondexter, CHI
|16
|88
|5.5
|Thomas, CON
|20
|96
|4.8
|Jefferson, SAN
|16
|74
|4.6
|Thomas, CON
|20
|90
|4.5
|Parker, LAS
|19
|82
|4.3
|Gray, LAS
|20
|86
|4.3
|Whalen, MIN
|18
|77
|4.3
Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.