BC-BKL–WNBA Leaders

By The Associated Press July 22, 2017 6:16 pm 07/22/2017 06:16pm
THROUGH JULY 22

Scoring

G FG FT PTS AVG
Griner, PHO 18 143 116 402 22.3
Charles, NYL 19 152 75 390 20.5
Ogwumike, LAS 20 146 100 406 20.3
Fowles, MIN 18 141 80 362 20.1
Stewart, SEA 19 129 86 374 19.7
Taurasi, PHO 18 97 81 339 18.8
Delle Donne, WAS 18 108 102 337 18.7
Diggins-Smith, DAL 22 126 127 406 18.5
Hayes, ATL 20 106 105 346 17.3
Quigley, CHI 18 112 28 299 16.6
Loyd, SEA 20 111 85 330 16.5
Parker, LAS 19 115 49 303 15.9
Gray, LAS 20 114 59 317 15.8
Jones, CON 21 121 76 332 15.8
Moore, MIN 18 98 51 282 15.7
McBride, SAN 17 82 72 265 15.6
Thomas, CON 20 114 24 291 14.6
Dolson, CHI 20 111 40 278 13.9
Dupree, IND 21 122 47 291 13.9
Johnson, DAL 22 117 59 303 13.8

FG Percentage

FG FGA PCT
Langhorne, SEA 112 165 .679
Fowles, MIN 141 210 .671
Ogwumike, LAS 146 250 .584
Griner, PHO 143 248 .577
Dolson, CHI 111 200 .555
Jones, CON 121 226 .535
Harrison, SAN 104 195 .533
Beard, LAS 69 130 .531
Jefferson, SAN 70 132 .530
Gray, LAS 114 216 .528

Rebounds

G OFF DEF TOT AVG
Jones, CON 21 84 150 234 11.1
Charles, NYL 19 36 152 188 9.9
Fowles, MIN 18 72 105 177 9.8
Stewart, SEA 19 34 137 171 9.0
Johnson, DAL 22 52 134 186 8.5
Griner, PHO 18 37 110 147 8.2
Thomas, WAS 21 61 106 167 8.0
Parker, LAS 19 25 126 151 7.9
Ogwumike, LAS 20 43 114 157 7.8
Williams, ATL 20 65 91 156 7.8

Assists

G AST AVG
Bird, SEA 18 124 6.9
Clarendon, ATL 20 137 6.8
Diggins-Smith, DAL 22 127 5.8
Pondexter, CHI 16 88 5.5
Thomas, CON 20 96 4.8
Jefferson, SAN 16 74 4.6
Thomas, CON 20 90 4.5
Parker, LAS 19 82 4.3
Gray, LAS 20 86 4.3
Whalen, MIN 18 77 4.3

Topics:
Advertiser Content


