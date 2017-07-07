BC-BKL–WNBA Leaders

THROUGH JULY 6

Scoring

G FG FT PTS AVG Griner, PHO 14 110 93 313 22.4 Fowles, MIN 14 112 65 289 20.6 Charles, NYL 15 117 61 304 20.3 Ogwumike, LAS 16 113 83 318 19.9 Delle Donne, WAS 16 96 100 309 19.3 Stewart, SEA 15 94 66 277 18.5 Taurasi, PHO 13 64 64 235 18.1 Diggins-Smith, DAL 18 98 97 315 17.5 Hayes, ATL 14 70 75 236 16.9 Loyd, SEA 16 88 71 265 16.6 Quigley, CHI 12 76 17 197 16.4 Gray, LAS 16 89 57 259 16.2 Parker, LAS 15 90 39 240 16.0 Moore, MIN 14 79 36 223 15.9 Jones, CON 16 94 49 249 15.6 McBride, SAN 14 68 51 211 15.1 Thomas, CON 15 84 22 225 15.0 Dupree, IND 15 94 34 222 14.8 Johnson, DAL 18 101 45 255 14.2 Hill, WAS 16 65 70 226 14.1

FG Percentage

FG FGA PCT Fowles, MIN 112 171 .655 Langhorne, SEA 86 132 .652 Ogwumike, LAS 113 192 .589 Beard, LAS 63 108 .583 Griner, PHO 110 195 .564 Dolson, CHI 74 132 .561 Jones, CON 94 176 .534 Quigley, CHI 76 144 .528 Jefferson, SAN 59 112 .527 Augustus, MIN 66 127 .520

Rebounds

G OFF DEF TOT AVG Jones, CON 16 70 120 190 11.9 Fowles, MIN 14 57 87 144 10.3 Charles, NYL 15 29 108 137 9.1 Stewart, SEA 15 29 107 136 9.1 Johnson, DAL 18 43 110 153 8.5 Griner, PHO 14 34 80 114 8.1 Williams, ATL 14 47 67 114 8.1 Parker, LAS 15 21 98 119 7.9 Thomas, WAS 17 46 81 127 7.5 Ogwumike, LAS 16 34 81 115 7.2

Assists

G AST AVG Bird, SEA 14 98 7.0 Clarendon, ATL 14 90 6.4 Pondexter, CHI 15 88 5.9 Diggins-Smith, DAL 18 104 5.8 Thomas, CON 15 76 5.1 Thomas, CON 15 74 4.9 Parker, LAS 15 67 4.5 Jefferson, SAN 13 58 4.5 Whalen, MIN 14 61 4.4 Robinson, PHO 12 51 4.2

