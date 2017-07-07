501.5
Home » Latest News » Sports » BC-BKL--WNBA Leaders

BC-BKL–WNBA Leaders

By The Associated Press July 7, 2017 12:37 am 07/07/2017 12:37am
Share
THROUGH JULY 6

Scoring

G FG FT PTS AVG
Griner, PHO 14 110 93 313 22.4
Fowles, MIN 14 112 65 289 20.6
Charles, NYL 15 117 61 304 20.3
Ogwumike, LAS 16 113 83 318 19.9
Delle Donne, WAS 16 96 100 309 19.3
Stewart, SEA 15 94 66 277 18.5
Taurasi, PHO 13 64 64 235 18.1
Diggins-Smith, DAL 18 98 97 315 17.5
Hayes, ATL 14 70 75 236 16.9
Loyd, SEA 16 88 71 265 16.6
Quigley, CHI 12 76 17 197 16.4
Gray, LAS 16 89 57 259 16.2
Parker, LAS 15 90 39 240 16.0
Moore, MIN 14 79 36 223 15.9
Jones, CON 16 94 49 249 15.6
McBride, SAN 14 68 51 211 15.1
Thomas, CON 15 84 22 225 15.0
Dupree, IND 15 94 34 222 14.8
Johnson, DAL 18 101 45 255 14.2
Hill, WAS 16 65 70 226 14.1

FG Percentage

FG FGA PCT
Fowles, MIN 112 171 .655
Langhorne, SEA 86 132 .652
Ogwumike, LAS 113 192 .589
Beard, LAS 63 108 .583
Griner, PHO 110 195 .564
Dolson, CHI 74 132 .561
Jones, CON 94 176 .534
Quigley, CHI 76 144 .528
Jefferson, SAN 59 112 .527
Augustus, MIN 66 127 .520

Rebounds

G OFF DEF TOT AVG
Jones, CON 16 70 120 190 11.9
Fowles, MIN 14 57 87 144 10.3
Charles, NYL 15 29 108 137 9.1
Stewart, SEA 15 29 107 136 9.1
Johnson, DAL 18 43 110 153 8.5
Griner, PHO 14 34 80 114 8.1
Williams, ATL 14 47 67 114 8.1
Parker, LAS 15 21 98 119 7.9
Thomas, WAS 17 46 81 127 7.5
Ogwumike, LAS 16 34 81 115 7.2

Assists

G AST AVG
Bird, SEA 14 98 7.0
Clarendon, ATL 14 90 6.4
Pondexter, CHI 15 88 5.9
Diggins-Smith, DAL 18 104 5.8
Thomas, CON 15 76 5.1
Thomas, CON 15 74 4.9
Parker, LAS 15 67 4.5
Jefferson, SAN 13 58 4.5
Whalen, MIN 14 61 4.4
Robinson, PHO 12 51 4.2

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Topics:
Latest News Sports
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

July 4 celebration in DC

Fireworks and other celebrations on the Mall drew thousands. See photos.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?