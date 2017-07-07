BC-BKL–WNBA Leaders

Scoring
|
|G
|FG
|FT
|PTS
|AVG
|Griner, PHO
|14
|110
|93
|313
|22.4
|Fowles, MIN
|14
|112
|65
|289
|20.6
|Charles, NYL
|15
|117
|61
|304
|20.3
|Ogwumike, LAS
|16
|113
|83
|318
|19.9
|Delle Donne, WAS
|16
|96
|100
|309
|19.3
|Stewart, SEA
|15
|94
|66
|277
|18.5
|Taurasi, PHO
|13
|64
|64
|235
|18.1
|Diggins-Smith, DAL
|18
|98
|97
|315
|17.5
|Hayes, ATL
|14
|70
|75
|236
|16.9
|Loyd, SEA
|16
|88
|71
|265
|16.6
|Quigley, CHI
|12
|76
|17
|197
|16.4
|Gray, LAS
|16
|89
|57
|259
|16.2
|Parker, LAS
|15
|90
|39
|240
|16.0
|Moore, MIN
|14
|79
|36
|223
|15.9
|Jones, CON
|16
|94
|49
|249
|15.6
|McBride, SAN
|14
|68
|51
|211
|15.1
|Thomas, CON
|15
|84
|22
|225
|15.0
|Dupree, IND
|15
|94
|34
|222
|14.8
|Johnson, DAL
|18
|101
|45
|255
|14.2
|Hill, WAS
|16
|65
|70
|226
|14.1
FG Percentage
|
|FG
|FGA
|PCT
|Fowles, MIN
|112
|171
|.655
|Langhorne, SEA
|86
|132
|.652
|Ogwumike, LAS
|113
|192
|.589
|Beard, LAS
|63
|108
|.583
|Griner, PHO
|110
|195
|.564
|Dolson, CHI
|74
|132
|.561
|Jones, CON
|94
|176
|.534
|Quigley, CHI
|76
|144
|.528
|Jefferson, SAN
|59
|112
|.527
|Augustus, MIN
|66
|127
|.520
Rebounds
|
|G
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG
|Jones, CON
|16
|70
|120
|190
|11.9
|Fowles, MIN
|14
|57
|87
|144
|10.3
|Charles, NYL
|15
|29
|108
|137
|9.1
|Stewart, SEA
|15
|29
|107
|136
|9.1
|Johnson, DAL
|18
|43
|110
|153
|8.5
|Griner, PHO
|14
|34
|80
|114
|8.1
|Williams, ATL
|14
|47
|67
|114
|8.1
|Parker, LAS
|15
|21
|98
|119
|7.9
|Thomas, WAS
|17
|46
|81
|127
|7.5
|Ogwumike, LAS
|16
|34
|81
|115
|7.2
Assists
|
|G
|AST
|AVG
|Bird, SEA
|14
|98
|7.0
|Clarendon, ATL
|14
|90
|6.4
|Pondexter, CHI
|15
|88
|5.9
|Diggins-Smith, DAL
|18
|104
|5.8
|Thomas, CON
|15
|76
|5.1
|Thomas, CON
|15
|74
|4.9
|Parker, LAS
|15
|67
|4.5
|Jefferson, SAN
|13
|58
|4.5
|Whalen, MIN
|14
|61
|4.4
|Robinson, PHO
|12
|51
|4.2
