BC-BKL–WNBA Leaders

Scoring
|
|G
|FG
|FT
|PTS
|AVG
|Griner, PHO
|18
|143
|116
|402
|22.3
|Charles, NYL
|18
|140
|72
|362
|20.1
|Ogwumike, LAS
|19
|137
|96
|382
|20.1
|Fowles, MIN
|17
|131
|76
|338
|19.9
|Stewart, SEA
|18
|123
|74
|349
|19.4
|Delle Donne, WAS
|18
|108
|102
|337
|18.7
|Diggins-Smith, DAL
|21
|118
|124
|383
|18.2
|Taurasi, PHO
|17
|88
|71
|305
|17.9
|Loyd, SEA
|19
|104
|85
|314
|16.5
|Hayes, ATL
|18
|91
|91
|297
|16.5
|Quigley, CHI
|16
|99
|26
|262
|16.4
|Jones, CON
|20
|115
|74
|318
|15.9
|Gray, LAS
|19
|106
|59
|300
|15.8
|Parker, LAS
|18
|108
|44
|284
|15.8
|McBride, SAN
|17
|82
|72
|265
|15.6
|Moore, MIN
|17
|89
|48
|259
|15.2
|Thomas, CON
|19
|110
|24
|282
|14.8
|Dolson, CHI
|18
|102
|36
|255
|14.2
|Dupree, IND
|19
|113
|39
|265
|13.9
|Thomas, CON
|19
|103
|56
|262
|13.8
FG Percentage
|
|FG
|FGA
|PCT
|Langhorne, SEA
|105
|156
|.673
|Fowles, MIN
|131
|199
|.658
|Ogwumike, LAS
|137
|230
|.596
|Griner, PHO
|143
|248
|.577
|Dolson, CHI
|102
|181
|.564
|Jones, CON
|115
|214
|.537
|Beard, LAS
|68
|127
|.535
|Jefferson, SAN
|63
|118
|.534
|Augustus, MIN
|82
|157
|.522
|Gray, LAS
|106
|204
|.520
Rebounds
|
|G
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG
|Jones, CON
|20
|81
|143
|224
|11.2
|Fowles, MIN
|17
|69
|96
|165
|9.7
|Charles, NYL
|18
|34
|137
|171
|9.5
|Stewart, SEA
|18
|33
|127
|160
|8.9
|Johnson, DAL
|21
|51
|127
|178
|8.5
|Griner, PHO
|18
|37
|110
|147
|8.2
|Parker, LAS
|18
|25
|120
|145
|8.1
|Williams, ATL
|18
|56
|86
|142
|7.9
|Ogwumike, LAS
|19
|40
|107
|147
|7.7
|Thomas, WAS
|20
|52
|98
|150
|7.5
Assists
|
|G
|AST
|AVG
|Clarendon, ATL
|18
|122
|6.8
|Bird, SEA
|17
|115
|6.8
|Pondexter, CHI
|15
|88
|5.9
|Diggins-Smith, DAL
|21
|118
|5.6
|Thomas, CON
|19
|94
|4.9
|Thomas, CON
|19
|87
|4.6
|Jefferson, SAN
|14
|61
|4.4
|Parker, LAS
|18
|77
|4.3
|Gray, LAS
|19
|80
|4.2
|Whalen, MIN
|17
|70
|4.1
Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.