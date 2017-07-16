BC-BKL–WNBA Leaders

501.5
By The Associated Press July 16, 2017 9:34 pm 07/16/2017 09:34pm
THROUGH JULY 16

Scoring

G FG FT PTS AVG
Griner, PHO 18 143 116 402 22.3
Ogwumike, LAS 18 130 96 368 20.4
Charles, NYL 18 140 72 362 20.1
Fowles, MIN 17 131 76 338 19.9
Stewart, SEA 18 123 74 349 19.4
Delle Donne, WAS 18 108 102 337 18.7
Diggins-Smith, DAL 21 118 124 383 18.2
Taurasi, PHO 17 88 71 305 17.9
Loyd, SEA 19 104 85 314 16.5
Hayes, ATL 18 91 91 297 16.5
Quigley, CHI 16 99 26 262 16.4
Jones, CON 20 115 74 318 15.9
Parker, LAS 17 102 42 270 15.9
Gray, LAS 18 99 58 284 15.8
McBride, SAN 17 82 72 265 15.6
Moore, MIN 17 89 48 259 15.2
Thomas, CON 19 110 24 282 14.8
Dolson, CHI 18 102 36 255 14.2
Dupree, IND 18 109 36 254 14.1
Thomas, CON 19 103 56 262 13.8

FG Percentage

FG FGA PCT
Langhorne, SEA 105 156 .673
Fowles, MIN 131 199 .658
Ogwumike, LAS 130 217 .599
Griner, PHO 143 248 .577
Dolson, CHI 102 181 .564
Beard, LAS 66 120 .550
Jones, CON 115 214 .537
Jefferson, SAN 63 118 .534
Augustus, MIN 82 157 .522
Quigley, CHI 99 193 .513

Rebounds

G OFF DEF TOT AVG
Jones, CON 20 81 143 224 11.2
Fowles, MIN 17 69 96 165 9.7
Charles, NYL 18 34 137 171 9.5
Stewart, SEA 18 33 127 160 8.9
Johnson, DAL 21 51 127 178 8.5
Griner, PHO 18 37 110 147 8.2
Parker, LAS 17 24 112 136 8.0
Williams, ATL 18 56 86 142 7.9
Ogwumike, LAS 18 38 97 135 7.5
Thomas, WAS 20 52 98 150 7.5

Assists

G AST AVG
Clarendon, ATL 18 122 6.8
Bird, SEA 17 115 6.8
Pondexter, CHI 15 88 5.9
Diggins-Smith, DAL 21 118 5.6
Thomas, CON 19 94 4.9
Thomas, CON 19 87 4.6
Jefferson, SAN 14 61 4.4
Parker, LAS 17 74 4.4
Gray, LAS 18 75 4.2
Whalen, MIN 17 70 4.1

