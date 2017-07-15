BC-BKL–WNBA Leaders

Scoring
|
|G
|FG
|FT
|PTS
|AVG
|Griner, PHO
|18
|143
|116
|402
|22.3
|Charles, NYL
|17
|137
|72
|356
|20.9
|Ogwumike, LAS
|18
|130
|96
|368
|20.4
|Fowles, MIN
|16
|126
|68
|320
|20.0
|Stewart, SEA
|18
|123
|74
|349
|19.4
|Delle Donne, WAS
|18
|108
|102
|337
|18.7
|Taurasi, PHO
|17
|88
|71
|305
|17.9
|Diggins-Smith, DAL
|20
|110
|115
|357
|17.8
|Loyd, SEA
|19
|104
|85
|314
|16.5
|Hayes, ATL
|18
|91
|91
|297
|16.5
|Jones, CON
|19
|112
|68
|305
|16.1
|Quigley, CHI
|15
|92
|21
|240
|16.0
|Parker, LAS
|17
|102
|42
|270
|15.9
|Gray, LAS
|18
|99
|58
|284
|15.8
|McBride, SAN
|16
|76
|71
|251
|15.7
|Moore, MIN
|16
|86
|45
|250
|15.6
|Thomas, CON
|18
|104
|23
|269
|14.9
|Dupree, IND
|18
|109
|36
|254
|14.1
|Thomas, CON
|18
|97
|55
|249
|13.8
|Johnson, DAL
|20
|108
|50
|275
|13.8
FG Percentage
|
|FG
|FGA
|PCT
|Langhorne, SEA
|105
|156
|.673
|Fowles, MIN
|126
|190
|.663
|Ogwumike, LAS
|130
|217
|.599
|Griner, PHO
|143
|248
|.577
|Dolson, CHI
|94
|164
|.573
|Beard, LAS
|66
|120
|.550
|Jones, CON
|112
|207
|.541
|Augustus, MIN
|80
|151
|.530
|Jefferson, SAN
|59
|112
|.527
|Quigley, CHI
|92
|177
|.520
Rebounds
|
|G
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG
|Jones, CON
|19
|80
|138
|218
|11.5
|Fowles, MIN
|16
|66
|94
|160
|10.0
|Charles, NYL
|17
|34
|130
|164
|9.6
|Stewart, SEA
|18
|33
|127
|160
|8.9
|Johnson, DAL
|20
|48
|121
|169
|8.4
|Griner, PHO
|18
|37
|110
|147
|8.2
|Parker, LAS
|17
|24
|112
|136
|8.0
|Williams, ATL
|18
|56
|86
|142
|7.9
|Ogwumike, LAS
|18
|38
|97
|135
|7.5
|Thomas, WAS
|19
|50
|90
|140
|7.4
Assists
|
|G
|AST
|AVG
|Clarendon, ATL
|18
|122
|6.8
|Bird, SEA
|17
|115
|6.8
|Pondexter, CHI
|15
|88
|5.9
|Diggins-Smith, DAL
|20
|116
|5.8
|Thomas, CON
|18
|92
|5.1
|Thomas, CON
|18
|83
|4.6
|Jefferson, SAN
|13
|58
|4.5
|Parker, LAS
|17
|74
|4.4
|Whalen, MIN
|16
|69
|4.3
|Gray, LAS
|18
|75
|4.2
