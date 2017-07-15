501.5
Home » Latest News » Sports » BC-BKL--WNBA Leaders

BC-BKL–WNBA Leaders

By The Associated Press July 15, 2017 11:35 pm 07/15/2017 11:35pm
Share
THROUGH JULY 15

Scoring

G FG FT PTS AVG
Griner, PHO 18 143 116 402 22.3
Charles, NYL 17 137 72 356 20.9
Ogwumike, LAS 18 130 96 368 20.4
Fowles, MIN 16 126 68 320 20.0
Stewart, SEA 18 123 74 349 19.4
Delle Donne, WAS 18 108 102 337 18.7
Taurasi, PHO 17 88 71 305 17.9
Diggins-Smith, DAL 20 110 115 357 17.8
Loyd, SEA 19 104 85 314 16.5
Hayes, ATL 18 91 91 297 16.5
Jones, CON 19 112 68 305 16.1
Quigley, CHI 15 92 21 240 16.0
Parker, LAS 17 102 42 270 15.9
Gray, LAS 18 99 58 284 15.8
McBride, SAN 16 76 71 251 15.7
Moore, MIN 16 86 45 250 15.6
Thomas, CON 18 104 23 269 14.9
Dupree, IND 18 109 36 254 14.1
Thomas, CON 18 97 55 249 13.8
Johnson, DAL 20 108 50 275 13.8

FG Percentage

FG FGA PCT
Langhorne, SEA 105 156 .673
Fowles, MIN 126 190 .663
Ogwumike, LAS 130 217 .599
Griner, PHO 143 248 .577
Dolson, CHI 94 164 .573
Beard, LAS 66 120 .550
Jones, CON 112 207 .541
Augustus, MIN 80 151 .530
Jefferson, SAN 59 112 .527
Quigley, CHI 92 177 .520

Rebounds

G OFF DEF TOT AVG
Jones, CON 19 80 138 218 11.5
Fowles, MIN 16 66 94 160 10.0
Charles, NYL 17 34 130 164 9.6
Stewart, SEA 18 33 127 160 8.9
Johnson, DAL 20 48 121 169 8.4
Griner, PHO 18 37 110 147 8.2
Parker, LAS 17 24 112 136 8.0
Williams, ATL 18 56 86 142 7.9
Ogwumike, LAS 18 38 97 135 7.5
Thomas, WAS 19 50 90 140 7.4

Assists

G AST AVG
Clarendon, ATL 18 122 6.8
Bird, SEA 17 115 6.8
Pondexter, CHI 15 88 5.9
Diggins-Smith, DAL 20 116 5.8
Thomas, CON 18 92 5.1
Thomas, CON 18 83 4.6
Jefferson, SAN 13 58 4.5
Parker, LAS 17 74 4.4
Whalen, MIN 16 69 4.3
Gray, LAS 18 75 4.2

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Topics:
Latest News Sports
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Most stolen cars of 2016

Many of the most stolen vehicles continue to be older, pre-“smart key” models. See what topped the list nationwide, and in the D.C. area.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?