BC-BKL–WNBA Leaders

By The Associated Press July 14, 2017 10:05 pm 07/14/2017 10:05pm
THROUGH JULY 14

Scoring

G FG FT PTS AVG
Griner, PHO 17 138 111 387 22.8
Charles, NYL 17 137 72 356 20.9
Ogwumike, LAS 18 130 96 368 20.4
Fowles, MIN 15 118 66 302 20.1
Stewart, SEA 17 112 74 325 19.1
Delle Donne, WAS 18 108 102 337 18.7
Taurasi, PHO 16 83 67 291 18.2
Diggins-Smith, DAL 20 110 115 357 17.8
Loyd, SEA 18 103 77 304 16.9
Hayes, ATL 17 83 89 278 16.4
Jones, CON 19 112 68 305 16.1
Quigley, CHI 15 92 21 240 16.0
Parker, LAS 17 102 42 270 15.9
Gray, LAS 18 99 58 284 15.8
McBride, SAN 16 76 71 251 15.7
Moore, MIN 15 79 44 231 15.4
Thomas, CON 18 104 23 269 14.9
Dupree, IND 18 109 36 254 14.1
Thomas, CON 18 97 55 249 13.8
Johnson, DAL 20 108 50 275 13.8

FG Percentage

FG FGA PCT
Fowles, MIN 118 178 .663
Langhorne, SEA 96 147 .653
Ogwumike, LAS 130 217 .599
Griner, PHO 138 238 .580
Dolson, CHI 94 164 .573
Beard, LAS 66 120 .550
Jones, CON 112 207 .541
Jefferson, SAN 59 112 .527
Augustus, MIN 71 136 .522
Quigley, CHI 92 177 .520

Rebounds

G OFF DEF TOT AVG
Jones, CON 19 80 138 218 11.5
Fowles, MIN 15 63 87 150 10.0
Charles, NYL 17 34 130 164 9.6
Stewart, SEA 17 32 119 151 8.9
Johnson, DAL 20 48 121 169 8.4
Griner, PHO 17 37 106 143 8.4
Parker, LAS 17 24 112 136 8.0
Williams, ATL 17 52 82 134 7.9
Ogwumike, LAS 18 38 97 135 7.5
Thomas, WAS 19 50 90 140 7.4

Assists

G AST AVG
Bird, SEA 16 108 6.8
Clarendon, ATL 17 114 6.7
Pondexter, CHI 15 88 5.9
Diggins-Smith, DAL 20 116 5.8
Thomas, CON 18 92 5.1
Thomas, CON 18 83 4.6
Jefferson, SAN 13 58 4.5
Whalen, MIN 15 66 4.4
Parker, LAS 17 74 4.4
Robinson, PHO 15 64 4.3

