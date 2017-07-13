BC-BKL–WNBA Leaders

Scoring
|
|G
|FG
|FT
|PTS
|AVG
|Griner, PHO
|17
|138
|111
|387
|22.8
|Charles, NYL
|16
|128
|67
|333
|20.8
|Fowles, MIN
|15
|118
|66
|302
|20.1
|Ogwumike, LAS
|17
|120
|89
|339
|19.9
|Delle Donne, WAS
|17
|108
|102
|337
|19.8
|Stewart, SEA
|17
|112
|74
|325
|19.1
|Taurasi, PHO
|16
|83
|67
|291
|18.2
|Diggins-Smith, DAL
|20
|110
|115
|357
|17.8
|Loyd, SEA
|18
|103
|77
|304
|16.9
|Quigley, CHI
|14
|88
|20
|230
|16.4
|Hayes, ATL
|17
|83
|89
|278
|16.4
|Jones, CON
|18
|105
|62
|285
|15.8
|Gray, LAS
|17
|93
|57
|267
|15.7
|McBride, SAN
|16
|76
|71
|251
|15.7
|Parker, LAS
|16
|94
|39
|250
|15.6
|Moore, MIN
|15
|79
|44
|231
|15.4
|Thomas, CON
|17
|98
|23
|255
|15.0
|Dupree, IND
|17
|107
|36
|250
|14.7
|Thomas, CON
|17
|94
|52
|240
|14.1
|Hill, WAS
|17
|68
|72
|235
|13.8
FG Percentage
|
|FG
|FGA
|PCT
|Fowles, MIN
|118
|178
|.663
|Langhorne, SEA
|96
|147
|.653
|Ogwumike, LAS
|120
|203
|.591
|Griner, PHO
|138
|238
|.580
|Beard, LAS
|65
|113
|.575
|Dolson, CHI
|84
|150
|.560
|Quigley, CHI
|88
|164
|.537
|Jones, CON
|105
|198
|.530
|Jefferson, SAN
|59
|112
|.527
|Augustus, MIN
|71
|136
|.522
Rebounds
|
|G
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG
|Jones, CON
|18
|77
|134
|211
|11.7
|Fowles, MIN
|15
|63
|87
|150
|10.0
|Charles, NYL
|16
|30
|115
|145
|9.1
|Stewart, SEA
|17
|32
|119
|151
|8.9
|Johnson, DAL
|20
|48
|121
|169
|8.4
|Griner, PHO
|17
|37
|106
|143
|8.4
|Parker, LAS
|16
|23
|104
|127
|7.9
|Williams, ATL
|17
|52
|82
|134
|7.9
|Thomas, WAS
|18
|48
|85
|133
|7.4
|Ogwumike, LAS
|17
|37
|87
|124
|7.3
Assists
|
|G
|AST
|AVG
|Bird, SEA
|16
|108
|6.8
|Clarendon, ATL
|17
|114
|6.7
|Pondexter, CHI
|15
|88
|5.9
|Diggins-Smith, DAL
|20
|116
|5.8
|Thomas, CON
|17
|86
|5.1
|Thomas, CON
|17
|82
|4.8
|Jefferson, SAN
|13
|58
|4.5
|Whalen, MIN
|15
|66
|4.4
|Robinson, PHO
|15
|64
|4.3
|Parker, LAS
|16
|68
|4.2
Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.