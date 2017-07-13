501.5
Home » Latest News » Sports » BC-BKL--WNBA Leaders

BC-BKL–WNBA Leaders

By The Associated Press July 13, 2017 12:32 am 07/13/2017 12:32am
Share
THROUGH JULY 12

Scoring

G FG FT PTS AVG
Griner, PHO 17 138 111 387 22.8
Charles, NYL 16 128 67 333 20.8
Fowles, MIN 15 118 66 302 20.1
Ogwumike, LAS 17 120 89 339 19.9
Delle Donne, WAS 17 108 102 337 19.8
Stewart, SEA 17 112 74 325 19.1
Taurasi, PHO 16 83 67 291 18.2
Diggins-Smith, DAL 20 110 115 357 17.8
Loyd, SEA 18 103 77 304 16.9
Quigley, CHI 14 88 20 230 16.4
Hayes, ATL 17 83 89 278 16.4
Jones, CON 18 105 62 285 15.8
Gray, LAS 17 93 57 267 15.7
McBride, SAN 16 76 71 251 15.7
Parker, LAS 16 94 39 250 15.6
Moore, MIN 15 79 44 231 15.4
Thomas, CON 17 98 23 255 15.0
Dupree, IND 17 107 36 250 14.7
Thomas, CON 17 94 52 240 14.1
Hill, WAS 17 68 72 235 13.8

FG Percentage

FG FGA PCT
Fowles, MIN 118 178 .663
Langhorne, SEA 96 147 .653
Ogwumike, LAS 120 203 .591
Griner, PHO 138 238 .580
Beard, LAS 65 113 .575
Dolson, CHI 84 150 .560
Quigley, CHI 88 164 .537
Jones, CON 105 198 .530
Jefferson, SAN 59 112 .527
Augustus, MIN 71 136 .522

Rebounds

G OFF DEF TOT AVG
Jones, CON 18 77 134 211 11.7
Fowles, MIN 15 63 87 150 10.0
Charles, NYL 16 30 115 145 9.1
Stewart, SEA 17 32 119 151 8.9
Johnson, DAL 20 48 121 169 8.4
Griner, PHO 17 37 106 143 8.4
Parker, LAS 16 23 104 127 7.9
Williams, ATL 17 52 82 134 7.9
Thomas, WAS 18 48 85 133 7.4
Ogwumike, LAS 17 37 87 124 7.3

Assists

G AST AVG
Bird, SEA 16 108 6.8
Clarendon, ATL 17 114 6.7
Pondexter, CHI 15 88 5.9
Diggins-Smith, DAL 20 116 5.8
Thomas, CON 17 86 5.1
Thomas, CON 17 82 4.8
Jefferson, SAN 13 58 4.5
Whalen, MIN 15 66 4.4
Robinson, PHO 15 64 4.3
Parker, LAS 16 68 4.2

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Topics:
Latest News Sports
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

ARE THESE TIMELESS TUNES ON YOUR PLAYLIST?

Which tunes do you play at your next summer bash? Take a look at the WTOP Summer Playlist.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?