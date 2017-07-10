501.5
Home » Latest News » Sports » BC-BKL--WNBA Leaders

BC-BKL–WNBA Leaders

By The Associated Press July 10, 2017 8:28 pm 07/10/2017 08:28pm
Share
THROUGH JULY 10

Scoring

G FG FT PTS AVG
Griner, PHO 16 129 101 359 22.4
Charles, NYL 16 128 67 333 20.8
Fowles, MIN 15 118 66 302 20.1
Ogwumike, LAS 17 120 89 339 19.9
Delle Donne, WAS 17 108 102 337 19.8
Stewart, SEA 16 102 74 303 18.9
Taurasi, PHO 15 76 67 271 18.1
Diggins-Smith, DAL 19 104 107 337 17.7
Loyd, SEA 17 96 74 287 16.9
Hayes, ATL 16 79 86 266 16.6
Quigley, CHI 13 81 17 208 16.0
Jones, CON 17 101 57 271 15.9
Gray, LAS 17 93 57 267 15.7
Parker, LAS 16 94 39 250 15.6
McBride, SAN 15 74 59 233 15.5
Moore, MIN 15 79 44 231 15.4
Thomas, CON 16 91 23 240 15.0
Dupree, IND 16 101 34 236 14.8
Thomas, CON 16 90 47 227 14.2
Johnson, DAL 19 104 48 265 13.9

FG Percentage

FG FGA PCT
Fowles, MIN 118 178 .663
Langhorne, SEA 91 142 .641
Ogwumike, LAS 120 203 .591
Griner, PHO 129 222 .581
Beard, LAS 65 113 .575
Dolson, CHI 79 141 .560
Jones, CON 101 188 .537
Quigley, CHI 81 152 .533
Jefferson, SAN 59 112 .527
Augustus, MIN 71 136 .522

Rebounds

G OFF DEF TOT AVG
Jones, CON 17 71 128 199 11.7
Fowles, MIN 15 63 87 150 10.0
Charles, NYL 16 30 115 145 9.1
Stewart, SEA 16 31 112 143 8.9
Johnson, DAL 19 46 120 166 8.7
Griner, PHO 16 36 99 135 8.4
Parker, LAS 16 23 104 127 7.9
Williams, ATL 16 50 74 124 7.8
Thomas, WAS 18 48 85 133 7.4
Ogwumike, LAS 17 37 87 124 7.3

Assists

G AST AVG
Bird, SEA 15 101 6.7
Clarendon, ATL 16 104 6.5
Pondexter, CHI 15 88 5.9
Diggins-Smith, DAL 19 111 5.8
Thomas, CON 16 81 5.1
Thomas, CON 16 76 4.8
Jefferson, SAN 13 58 4.5
Robinson, PHO 14 62 4.4
Whalen, MIN 15 66 4.4
Parker, LAS 16 68 4.2

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Topics:
Latest News Sports
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

What to buy on Amazon Prime Day 2017

Amazon is promising better deals and bigger savings for this year's 30-hour "Prime Day" event. Here are the best deals you'll find during Amazon's biggest sale of the year.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?