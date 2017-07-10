BC-BKL–WNBA Leaders

Scoring
|
|G
|FG
|FT
|PTS
|AVG
|Griner, PHO
|16
|129
|101
|359
|22.4
|Charles, NYL
|16
|128
|67
|333
|20.8
|Fowles, MIN
|15
|118
|66
|302
|20.1
|Ogwumike, LAS
|17
|120
|89
|339
|19.9
|Delle Donne, WAS
|17
|108
|102
|337
|19.8
|Stewart, SEA
|16
|102
|74
|303
|18.9
|Taurasi, PHO
|15
|76
|67
|271
|18.1
|Diggins-Smith, DAL
|19
|104
|107
|337
|17.7
|Loyd, SEA
|17
|96
|74
|287
|16.9
|Hayes, ATL
|16
|79
|86
|266
|16.6
|Quigley, CHI
|13
|81
|17
|208
|16.0
|Jones, CON
|17
|101
|57
|271
|15.9
|Gray, LAS
|17
|93
|57
|267
|15.7
|Parker, LAS
|16
|94
|39
|250
|15.6
|McBride, SAN
|15
|74
|59
|233
|15.5
|Moore, MIN
|15
|79
|44
|231
|15.4
|Thomas, CON
|16
|91
|23
|240
|15.0
|Dupree, IND
|16
|101
|34
|236
|14.8
|Thomas, CON
|16
|90
|47
|227
|14.2
|Johnson, DAL
|19
|104
|48
|265
|13.9
FG Percentage
|
|FG
|FGA
|PCT
|Fowles, MIN
|118
|178
|.663
|Langhorne, SEA
|91
|142
|.641
|Ogwumike, LAS
|120
|203
|.591
|Griner, PHO
|129
|222
|.581
|Beard, LAS
|65
|113
|.575
|Dolson, CHI
|79
|141
|.560
|Jones, CON
|101
|188
|.537
|Quigley, CHI
|81
|152
|.533
|Jefferson, SAN
|59
|112
|.527
|Augustus, MIN
|71
|136
|.522
Rebounds
|
|G
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG
|Jones, CON
|17
|71
|128
|199
|11.7
|Fowles, MIN
|15
|63
|87
|150
|10.0
|Charles, NYL
|16
|30
|115
|145
|9.1
|Stewart, SEA
|16
|31
|112
|143
|8.9
|Johnson, DAL
|19
|46
|120
|166
|8.7
|Griner, PHO
|16
|36
|99
|135
|8.4
|Parker, LAS
|16
|23
|104
|127
|7.9
|Williams, ATL
|16
|50
|74
|124
|7.8
|Thomas, WAS
|18
|48
|85
|133
|7.4
|Ogwumike, LAS
|17
|37
|87
|124
|7.3
Assists
|
|G
|AST
|AVG
|Bird, SEA
|15
|101
|6.7
|Clarendon, ATL
|16
|104
|6.5
|Pondexter, CHI
|15
|88
|5.9
|Diggins-Smith, DAL
|19
|111
|5.8
|Thomas, CON
|16
|81
|5.1
|Thomas, CON
|16
|76
|4.8
|Jefferson, SAN
|13
|58
|4.5
|Robinson, PHO
|14
|62
|4.4
|Whalen, MIN
|15
|66
|4.4
|Parker, LAS
|16
|68
|4.2
