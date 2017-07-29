501.5
Home » Latest News » Sports » Arena Football League

Arena Football League

By The Associated Press July 29, 2017 10:12 pm 07/29/2017 10:12pm
Share
All Times EDT
W L T Pct PF PA
x-Philadelphia 12 1 0 .923 776 562
x-Tampa Bay 10 3 0 .769 682 621
Cleveland 5 9 0 .357 696 715
Baltimore 4 9 0 .308 588 714
Washington 2 11 0 .154 530 660

x-clinched playoff spot

Saturday’s Games

Philadelphia 70, Baltimore 21

Cleveland 62, Washington 28

Friday, Aug. 4

Washington at Baltimore, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 5

Tampa Bay at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

___

Playoffs
Semifinals
Saturday, Aug. 12

No. 4 Seed at No. 1 Philadelpiha, 4 p.m.

Monday, Aug. 14

No. 3 Seed at No. 2 Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Championship
Saturday, Aug. 26

Lowest remaining seed at Highest remaining seed, at TBD, 7 p.m.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News Sports
Advertiser Content


Photos

Presidential pets through the years

You remember Bo and Sunny and Barney, too. But what about Misty the cat, Freckles the beagle and Pushinka the mongrel offspring of the famous Soviet space dog?

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?