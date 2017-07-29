Arena Football League

All Times EDT W L T Pct PF PA x-Philadelphia 12 1 0 .923 776 562 x-Tampa Bay 10 3 0 .769 682 621 Cleveland 5 9 0 .357 696 715 Baltimore 4 9 0 .308 588 714 Washington 2 11 0 .154 530 660

x-clinched playoff spot

Saturday’s Games

Philadelphia 70, Baltimore 21

Cleveland 62, Washington 28

Friday, Aug. 4

Washington at Baltimore, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 5

Tampa Bay at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

___

Playoffs Semifinals Saturday, Aug. 12

No. 4 Seed at No. 1 Philadelpiha, 4 p.m.

Monday, Aug. 14

No. 3 Seed at No. 2 Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Championship Saturday, Aug. 26

Lowest remaining seed at Highest remaining seed, at TBD, 7 p.m.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.