Arena Football League

By The Associated Press July 24, 2017 7:44 pm 07/24/2017 07:44pm
All Times EDT
W L T Pct PF PA
x-Philadelphia 11 1 0 .917 706 541
x-Tampa Bay 10 3 0 .769 682 621
Baltimore 4 8 0 .333 567 644
Cleveland 4 9 0 .308 634 687
Washington 2 10 0 .167 502 598

x-clinched playoff spot

Saturday’s Games

Washington 34, Baltimore 30

Tampa Bay 57, Cleveland 27

Saturday, July 29

Philadelphia at Baltimore, 1 p.m.

Cleveland at Washington, 7 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 4

Washington at Baltimore, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 5

Tampa Bay at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

___

Playoffs
Semifinals
Saturday, Aug. 12

No. 4 Seed at No. 1 Philadelpiha, 4 p.m.

Monday, Aug. 14

No. 3 Seed at No. 2 Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Championship
Saturday, Aug. 26

Lowest remaining seed at Highest remaining seed, at TBD, 7 p.m.

