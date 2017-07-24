Arena Football League

|All Times EDT
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|x-Philadelphia
|11
|1
|0
|.917
|706
|541
|x-Tampa Bay
|10
|3
|0
|.769
|682
|621
|Baltimore
|4
|8
|0
|.333
|567
|644
|Cleveland
|4
|9
|0
|.308
|634
|687
|Washington
|2
|10
|0
|.167
|502
|598
x-clinched playoff spot
Washington 34, Baltimore 30
Tampa Bay 57, Cleveland 27
Philadelphia at Baltimore, 1 p.m.
Cleveland at Washington, 7 p.m.
Washington at Baltimore, 7 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
___
|Playoffs
|Semifinals
|Saturday, Aug. 12
No. 4 Seed at No. 1 Philadelpiha, 4 p.m.
No. 3 Seed at No. 2 Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.
|Championship
|Saturday, Aug. 26
Lowest remaining seed at Highest remaining seed, at TBD, 7 p.m.
